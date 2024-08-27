Global Visual & Commercial Specialist, Store at H&M
One of our top objectives at H&M is to build a credible fashion brand and bring our brand direction to life by creating aspirational, curated & elevated product presentation for the fashion aspirer with impactful storytelling in all physical stores worldwide and we are now looking to strengthen our team with a key person to support us on this journey. If this sounds interesting, Global Visual & Commercial Specialist in H&M Business Unit Womenswear might be the role for you!
Your responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Contribute to, input towards and execute on assortment activation and product curation set with Visual & Commercial Lead, Assortment and Global Merchandise managers.
Create aspirational and commercial product curations and visual presentation in line with presentation methods & VM principles and direction of product prioritization with clear & inspiring storytelling.
You provide clear store information to regions for different store categories and global & regional assortment through Commercial Info.
Review and identify curation, product activation and commercial opportunities quarterly with your Visual & Commercial Lead.
Support and share knowledge through trainings, internal meetings and learning & development.
Qualifications
As a person we believe that you have extensive visual and commercial knowledge and excellent product presentation, styling, and commercial skills with strong fashion interest. You thrive in a high paced environment and are able to quickly change direction and take fast decisions with a creative and solution-oriented approach. You have strong communication skills and a proven track record to work cross functional collaboration to achieve results. You are solution-oriented with a passion for developing both business and people through teamwork.
We'd love to meet someone who:
Has extensive fashion interest and expertise complemented by excellent product presentation, styling and commercial knowledge.
Knowledgeable about our customer offer and physical store identity, visual best practices and how the physical store operates.
Is creative, curious, flexible and takes ownership by leveraging the visual and fashion expertise.
Collaborative and stakeholder management with excellent communication and presentation skills.
Has experience from various senior VM roles both from Area and stores with developing both business and people through teamwork.
What we offer you:
You will be a part of a fantastic team with high energy, a lot of creativity and forward-leaning mindset. We are customer & data obsessed and we love fashion. We also give you an environment with a lot of ownership, where we constantly act, learn and adapt - breaking new grounds as a team constantly and find new opportunities to grow and develop our business. You will get a role in the center of attention with a wide range of touch points in global Functions, Regions and colleagues from all over the worl
Additional information
This is full time, 1 year temporary assignment based at our H&M Head Office in Stockholm. If you have any questions regarding the role, please contact Madalina Popa at madalina.popa@hm.com
.
Please upload your CV (in English) as soon as possible but at the latest 27th of August. Due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career page. At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Therefore, we kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that can easily trigger unintentional biases.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
