Global Visual & Commercial Lead, Store H&m Home

WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Global visual & commercial Lead at H&M Home, you will translate assortment strategies into Store Presentation Principles & solutions to enhance shopping experience together with H&M HOME Sales unit and Assortment teams. You identify visual opportunities based on new store format tests, coordinate and maintain training material for regions and stores. You are an informal leader as a part of the Global Store Visual & Commercial community who has a strategic and holistic approach to the whole H&M Home visual identity.
Key responsibilities:
Set strong visual and presentation guidelines for all store formats (Core, Extended and H&M HOME Concept Stores)
Develop and test visual and commercial solutions for coming assortment building blocks in collaboration with the Retail Space Planner, Assortment- and Store Design teams
Set visual guidelines for localized assortment needs (e.g. Emerging markets)
Lead in building of the Global Store Activation Plan for H&M HOME
Know your product offer: retail situation and interior competitors and adapt to develop product presentation opportunities
Set clear direction on how to work with price communication
Develop presentation methods together with Visual & Commercial specialists at H&M HOM
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Leadership experience from various senior Visual Merchandising roles both from Global, Area, Stores with developing both business and people through teamwork (minimum of 5 years)
Strong knowledge about physical store identity and global retail strategies linked to assortment offer and presentation methods
Knowledge about visual best practices, routines and how the physical store operates
Strong knowledge about global visual guidelines and regional way of working with Commercial info to stores
Understand Region and Sales Market organizational set-up (roles & responsibilities)
Understand competitor landscape
Fluent in English language
And people who are...
Proactive and driven, consistently taking initiative
Ability to engage and inspire others
Sales orientated with flexibility to find commercial solutions considering both Assortment strategies and Store Presentation principles
Creative and passionate in finding innovative solutions
Extensive interior interest and expertise
Have excellent product presentation, styling, and commercial knowledge
Ability to leverage and adapt to new technology introduced and leverage on insights and data to take informed decisions
Collaborative and have experience from stake holder management, with excellent communication and presentation skill
Does this capture what you're looking for?
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands, both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Program - HIP. Learn more about the program here.
In addition to our global benefits, our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. (Example: Competitive compensation for your dedication and long-term commitment. A day off on your birthday to relax and celebrate your special day. Special gift to celebrate the birth of your child, etc.)
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here. This is a full time permanent position based in Stockholm, please send your CV in English as soon as possible but by the latest, 18th of May 2025.
