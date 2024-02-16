Global Visual Merchandiser
Are you passionate about sales and inspiring the customer in store with modern and guiding product displays? Join us and be a part of our energetic visual merchandising team. Welcome to a word filled with joyful creativity, inclusive colleagues and courageous challenges. Apply today!
We offer you
As a Global Visual Merchandiser at Kappahl, your responsibility is to develop guidelines on how we visualize Kappahl's assortment and customer offer in the physical customer meeting, through commercial, inspiring solutions for one or more business areas.
Together with the rest of the VM team, and close collaboration with Concept, Architects & Design/Purchasing, you are responsible for planning product displays and coordinated assortment expression. Creating ongoing store information for our 5 markets and almost 400 stores is included as a natural part of your assignment.
Your profile
You have extensive experience in driving the development of visual merchandising in a physical store at regional or national level, as well as education within Visual Merchandising. That you are fluent in English and Swedish and have very good knowledge of Indesign, Illustrator, Photoshop and Mockshop is a prerequisite for this position.
As a person you are commercial and visual who is stimulated and driven by contributing to good sales results. You are responsive, goal-oriented and solution-oriented. You are driven by developing and maintaining a high pace.
You have very good communications skills and are able to convey messages both verbally and in writing to create commitment and motivation. Through active monitoring of the world around you, you are up to date in terms of fashion, trends and what is happening in the industry. We see that you are used to driving your own work towards overall goals and enjoy working in teams to achieve efficiency and holistic solutions.
You recognize yourself in our values - Inclusive, Courageous and Joyful!
Are you interested?
The position is a full-time permanent position with placement at our head office in Mölndal, with start as soon as possible. You apply easily by answering a few questions and attaching your CV (please refrain from sending us your personal letter). We apply continuous selection. We look forward to your application as soon as possible, but no later than March 3rd, 2024.
Kappahl celebrate diversity and strive to eliminate all forms of discrimination. We are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates.
If you have protected identity contact hr@kappahl.com
, and you will get help with submitting your application.
Kappahl exists to celebrate diversity in everyday life. We want to broaden the definition of diversity to include many different ways of living life - empowering people to always stay true to themselves.
Founded in 1953 in Gothenburg, Sweden, the Kappahl Group is a leading fashion chain in the Nordics, with around 360 Kappahl and Newbie stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland and the UK, and online in more than 20 markets throughout Europe.
The Kappahl team consists of some 4,000 colleagues in nine countries, all with different backgrounds, ages, skills and styles. Our common motivation is to offer fashion fit for life to a wide variety of people and lifestyles. A Responsible Fashion that that feels right, for the bearer and for the world we live in. A Responsible Fashion that that feels right, for people and for the world we live in. Today, 80% of our products are made with certified and/or preferred materials. The goal is 100% by 2025 and Kappahl's overall climate goal is to halve the value chain's climate emissions by 2030.
More information at www.kappahl.com. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kappahl Sverige AB
(org.nr 556060-4158), https://www.kappahl.com/ Arbetsplats
Kappahl Jobbnummer
8476952