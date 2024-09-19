Global Transport Manager
Global Transport Manager
Are you ready to bring your innovative perspective and creative skills to the Entrance Systems Division (ESD) within ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems? Join our team preferably in Landskrona/Malmö, Sweden, and enjoy a collaborative culture that empowers you to build a career you can be proud of.
What you would do as our Global Transport Manager
The Global Transport Manager, part of the ESD Logistics team and reporting to the Director of Logistics, is responsible for optimizing international transportation operations to ensure efficient and cost-effective movement of goods across global markets. This role requires strategic thinking and a deep understanding of global trade regulations, logistics processes, and transportation management. Key responsibilities include overseeing both inbound and outbound transportation, as well as logistics quality processes. The scope of the role covers both finished goods (FG) and spare parts, ensuring seamless and compliant operations across all areas.
You would also:
Develop and implement global transportation strategies to optimize efficiency, cost, and service levels while ensuring compliance with international trade regulations, customs procedures, and safety standards.
Identify and analyze global transportation trends to proactively address challenges and capitalize on opportunities, driving continuous improvement in logistics hub structures.
Prepare and manage transportation budgets, monitor and control expenses, and negotiate contracts with carriers to achieve cost savings, including consolidating and following up on savings projects.
Implement and monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure and improve transportation performance, conducting regular performance reviews with logistics partners to ensure service level agreements (SLAs) are met.
Collaborate with internal departments such as procurement, inventory management, and customer service to align transportation activities with overall business objectives.
Communicate effectively with stakeholders, providing updates on transportation status, addressing issues, and agreeing on necessary changes based on escalations from business segments.
The skills and experience you need
We are looking for a candidate with:
Minimum of 5-7 years of experience in global transportation management or a similar role, with a strong understanding of air, sea, and land freight operations.
In-depth knowledge of international trade regulations, customs procedures, logistics processes, and transportation management systems (TMS).
Proven track record in transport management improvement processes, with a strong focus on core logistics KPIs, P&L management, and achieving bottom-line improvements.
Excellent negotiation and contract management skills, with demonstrated success in managing logistics operations and achieving cost efficiencies.
Relevant university degree with strong computer skills, including proficiency in MS Office, demand management, and TMS software.
Fluent in English, with effective communication and leadership experience, including at least 5 years of leading logistics operations.
The ideal candidate possesses excellent negotiation and contract management skills, with proficiency in transportation management systems (TMS) and other relevant software. They are strong analytical thinkers and problem solvers, complemented by outstanding communication and interpersonal abilities. Thriving in fast-paced, dynamic environments, this candidate embraces ASSA ABLOY's values and beliefs while consistently delivering high performance and driving business success.
They have the ability to work, influence, and drive initiatives across a matrix organization, with a strong focus on achieving results. With an entrepreneurial mindset, they are motivated by change and development, adapting quickly to new challenges. Self-driven and confident, they are not afraid to challenge the status quo or be challenged themselves. They are people-focused decision-makers with a genuine "can-do" attitude, combining strong interpersonal and social skills with a strategic long-term vision and operational performance excellence.
This individual excels in fast-changing and growing company environments, consistently striving for excellence while balancing short-term goals with long-term strategy.
What we offer?
We're passionate about providing amazing opportunities and benefits, so you can continue and progress a lifelong career with us - here's what we have to offer:
Learning and career development opportunities, whether it's online learning, management training or enhancing your skills
A competitive salary and incentive schemes.
Modern infrastructure
Flexible working hours and home office option for an optimal work-life balance
We review applications regularly, so don't wait
We are building diverse, inclusive teams, and encourage applications from everyone who can see themselves working with us. Just set up your profile and apply here, no later than 30/9 -24.
To make sure your personal data is safe, we don't look at any applications sent by email or post.
If you have any questions about the role or the process, email Mona Yusefi, Talent Acquisition Business Partner, at mona.yusefi@assaabloy.com
.
Depending on the risk profile for the role, a background screening will need to be performed. Final candidates may therefore be subjected to a background screening. The performance of the background check is subject to consent and based on our Applicant Privacy Notice.
Let's create a safer and more open world - together!
