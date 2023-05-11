Global Trade Compliance Specialist
2023-05-11
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Are you passionate about ensuring businesses operate ethically and in compliance with trade laws and regulations. Do you see Trade Compliance as a possibility to enable compliant business and convert Trade Compliance into competitive advantage? Then join Epiroc's Global Trade Compliance Team as a Global Trade Compliance Specialist!
Your mission
As a Global Trade Compliance Specialist, you'll help ensure that Epiroc operates in compliance with applicable import and export laws and regulations in EMCA while striving for performance optimization. You'll work closely with all levels of business providing guidance and support for operational trade compliance aspects. You will continuously monitor changes in the trade regulations, evaluate the effects and impacts in the region, and communicate and provide advice to all relevant parties to support daily operations as well as any emerging business opportunities (entering new markets/segments) as well as to secure current market share given new or changing trade regulations/sanctions.
As a member of the Global Trade Compliance team, you'll also actively contribute to the formalization, implementation, and communication of measures required for overall trade compliance. You'll conduct regular audits and assessments to monitor adherence and compliance with applicable trade compliance laws and regulations, establish and maintain a trade network with internal and external parties and continuously monitor trade performance.
Your profile
We're looking for a candidate who is a Certified Import/Export Professional with a master's degree in international Trade, Supply Chain, Logistics or equivalent through experience. The ideal candidate should have at least 7 years of relevant experience in international trade compliance, export control and customs. In addition, the candidate should have a comprehensive understanding of US re-export regulations. Relevant experience in FTA utilization would be a definite plus.
The candidate must have a demonstrated presence and network in the international trade community and experience with the use of trade tools and applications. Any implementation experience of such tools would be a definite plus.
The ideal candidate should be a strong team player, able to work independently yet collaborate effectively with the team. They must have an international profile with proven global project and operational exposure and be willing and able to travel. The candidate should be focused on achieving results and finding solutions, evaluating best practices, and emerging trends in trade compliance. They should be driven by performance and capable of making and taking responsibility for decisions, while also paying attention to both the details and the larger perspective.
At Epiroc, we believe in operating with integrity and ethical business practices. Join our team and make a difference in the world by ensuring businesses operate ethically and in compliance with trade laws and regulations!
Location and travel
The location for the role is flexible and can be connected to any Epiroc office in EMCA. Occasional travel I required.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
* Global career opportunities
* Epiroc University, for your own competence development
* Community involvement
* Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions.
Application and contact information
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2023-05-31.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Helena Ringström, Global Trade Compliance Manager, Helena.ringstrom@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact: Recruitment specialist Nesrin.kaddoura@epiroc.com Ersättning
