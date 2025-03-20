Global Technology Manager for AI Strategy & Governance
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2025-03-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
In an environment of change, with new technologies and rapidly changing customer requirements we are looking for a Global Technology Manager (GTM) for AI strategy and governance to Group Trucks Technology (GTT) Digital Operations.
The GTT Digital Operations are around 100 employees with presence in Gothenburg, Lyon, Greensboro and Bangalore. The global organization is driving the digital transformation for GTT, securing collaboration, synergies and effectiveness.
The organization has the following responsibilities:
• Leading GTT Digital Operations: Overseeing the integration of the Digital Operations, CDO office, Data & Simulations Platforms, and Data Governance & Data Compliance into a Complete Vehicle.
• Driving Digital Transformation: Ensuring collaboration, synergies and effective deliveries across GTT, and the Volvo Group.
• Managing IT strategy and budget: Leading the alignment of strategy work including AI, data and simulation. Leading the GTT IT budget and prioritizing various GTT IT initiatives.
• Fostering innovation and performance: Promoting an innovative culture while balancing technical, operational and relational aspects of the business.
What will you do?
The AI strategy and governance is a core function working across GTT and R&D functions in Volvo Group. You are empowered and accountable for leading the following challenges and delegations:
• Management of the governance of AI developments
• Management of the AI strategy
• Management of the compliance and cybersecurity related to AI
For this role, you will manage and develop a team of approximately 10 professionals. You and your team are supporting R&D in the acceleration of AI-based solutions aimed at enhancing productivity, quality and timely deliveries. Responsibilities include developing the organization, governance, personnel, processes and technology necessary to meet business objectives.
Also, the manager will foster a positive work environment that prioritizes meaningful work, diversity, supportive colleagues and management, and a growth mindset.
You represent GTT and R&D in the Group Digital & IT governance working with the definition of strategies and leading strategic initiatives.
Who are you?
You love to lead people and technology. You work with simplicity, empowerment and accountability. Growing competences, knowledge and professionalism is close to your heart, and you have the drive to continuously develop the organization as well as your personal abilities and behaviors.
As a manager, you're all about seizing new opportunities and unlocking your team's potential to discover solutions that drive the transformation of the digital landscape for GTT and Volvo Group. A key part of your role is to foster strong cross-functional collaboration among Group Trucks Technology, R&D functions and Volvo Group Digital & IT. By promoting collaboration, you help break down silos and bring together the necessary expertise from various organizations, paving the way for innovation and new advancements in the digital space.
As a member of the Digital Operations Global Leadership Team, you also have responsibilities to develop the global organization towards set objectives.
You live the Volvo Group Values with high integrity and trust.
We also want you to have:
• Master's degree in digital engineering - IT, cybersecurity, data, AI, ML, Cloud computing
• Several years of experience in leading people within IT-development, digital operations or software development in a global context
• Experience of leading the governance of an extensive investment portfolio Decision process, budget, roadmaps
• Experience in the management of IT-technologies Architecture, requirements, cybersecurity
• Experience in management of external collaboration
The position will require traveling to other sites. Last application date is 6th of april, 2025.
If you are ready for the next step in your development and recognize yourself in this description, do not hesitate; start writing your application right now!
Don't hesitate to contact us if you have any questions
Pierre Andraud, Vice President & Chief Digital Officer, pierre.andraud@volvo.com
Carl Esselin, Vice President People & Culture Complete Vehicle, carl.esselin@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "19335-43255703". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Julia Karlberg 031660000 Jobbnummer
9234700