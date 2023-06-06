Global Technology Manager - Vehicle Motion Management
2023-06-06
Are you ready to make electrifying connections? Help us to design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of the Volvo Group Technology team, you'll help us accelerate our journey by engineering exciting next-gen technologies with a global reach. Be part of our evolution as we strengthen our team. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact.
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe and driver friendly solutions, we develop top quality services and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with cutting edge tools and methods.
Roles and Responsibilities
As the Global Technology Manager of Vehicle Motion Management, you will be responsible for leading the development and implementation of advanced vehicle motion control systems that enable our vehicles to operate safely, efficiently, and with superior performance. You will lead a team of highly skilled engineers and collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality, cutting-edge solutions.
As a leader you will inspire and challenge people to be the best they can be. You are passionate about creating the right environment to enable your team to develop competencies and skills. You are a driving force and use experiences, feedback and best practices to constantly evolve and improve. Your key responsibilities will be:
Develop and execute a roadmap for the design, development, and implementation of vehicle motion control systems.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand customer needs and requirements and translate them into technical specifications.
Lead the design and development of advanced control algorithms, vehicle dynamics models, and hardware-in-the-loop simulations.
Manage the development and testing of software and hardware components of motion control systems, including sensors, actuators, and electronic control units.
Develop and manage relationships with suppliers and partners to ensure timely delivery of components and systems.
Work closely with the Software Quality and CI/CD teams to ensure products meet quality standards and release efficiency.
Provide technical leadership and mentorship to a team of engineers, fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and continuous learning.
Stay up-to-date with industry trends and emerging technologies in vehicle motion control systems.
You will be part of the Vehicle Motion and Thermal Management Leadership Team and report to the Vice President - the Vehicle Motion and Thermal Management.
How to succeed in this role
Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or a related field; Master's or PhD preferred.
Preferably several years of experience in the design, development, and implementation of vehicle motion control systems.
Strong technical knowledge of vehicle dynamics, control systems, and sensors.
Proven track record of developing and implementing advanced control algorithms and models.
Experience managing cross-functional teams and collaborating with partners and suppliers.
Excellent communication skills and the ability to present complex technical information to a variety of stakeholders.
Strong leadership skills and the ability to motivate and mentor a team of engineers.
Experience with simulation tools such as MATLAB, Simulink, and Truck/CarSim.
Familiarity with automotive safety standards and regulations.
The location for the position is Gothenburg, Sweden. If you are based in another location, but your skills are a good fit, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. Relocation support can be provided if needed.
