Global Technology - Evaporation Specialist
2023-11-26
At Alfa Laval, we always go that extra mile to overcome the toughest challenges. Our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people, and planet. This can only be achieved by having dedicated people with curious minds. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas. And great ideas drive progress.
As a member of our team, you thrive in a truly diverse and inclusive workplace based on care and empowerment. You are here to make a difference. Constantly building bridges to the future with sustainable solutions that have an impact on our planet's most urgent challenges. Making the world a better place. Every day.
Evaporation Systems, within the business unit Food Systems, is responsible for the evaporation business to the Food and Water industry and the Life Science Industry. We are growing, so we are looking for a person to work with and develop our offering towards the industry.
About the job
The job will be focused on evaporation system sales to customers within food and water, so an understanding of evaporation is desirable, and experience from the industry is an advantage. A big part of the work will involve interfacing and dealing with international colleagues and customers from different countries and cultures. Responsibilities:
• Together with your colleagues, keeping our evaporation system offer to the food and water industry competitive and state of the art.
• Support your Global Sales colleagues and sales companies with technical know-how, quotes and during negotiations.
• Team up with our Engineering & Supply to ensure proper hand-over and keep an eye on the project execution.
• Develop the business for your applications together with sales company colleagues.
• Develop designs for new feed products based on tests and experience.
• Develop sales and marketing tools.
The position could be based in Lund, Sweden or Søborg, Denmark. The job requires frequent travelling, around 40 days a year.
What you know
We are looking for a person with relevant experience and strong technical background, education wise could be Chemical or Mechanical Engineer. You have a genuine interest in understanding our customers' needs and, it is essential that you have keen consultative and communicative capabilities. You have high personal integrity and create confidence with people. You have a creative approach to problem solving, and a practical down to earth hands-on approach, that secure execution.
Who are you?
You have commercial flair, and you can both define, lead, and execute on a bid strategy. Your design of evaporation systems can make a substantial difference by reducing the carbon footprint for our customers.
You have a can-do mindset. High integrity in combination with a good team spirit reflects your personality and gives you the ability to build trustful relationships both internally and externally. You are a shark at networking and developing relations and building trust with our customers, which makes you a trusted advisor.
What's in it for you
You can make a real difference when it comes to our sustainability agenda. You will be working in a organisation with many cultures and be a part of a team where your closest colleagues are fantastic team players.
