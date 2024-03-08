Global Technical Service Engineer, Epiroc
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Örebro Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Örebro
2024-03-08
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Örebro
, Kumla
, Askersund
, Nacka
, Fagersta
eller i hela Sverige
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Join Our Global Team as a Technical Service Engineer at Epiroc!
Are you ready to be a part of an outstanding team that thrives on skill, positivity, and ambition within the Parts & Service Division? We offer a fantastic opportunity for personal development and growth within the dynamic Technical Service Organization.
Your team
The Parts & Service Division (PSD) is dedicated to maximizing customer productivity through a comprehensive range of services, including spare parts supply, professional service, support solutions, and training. With headquarters in Örebro, Sweden, and distribution centers in China, Sweden, and the United States, we are a global force.
"A big part of the role is to help our sales companies with various problems that arise in the field. This can be very challenging and, in some cases, very complicated. But it also means that you are constantly learning new things!" - Olle Franzén, Global Service Engineer Underground Drilling.
Contact us today to discover more about what we do and the incredible experiences awaiting you!
Your mission
As a Global Technical Service Engineer, you will be a crucial contributor to the success of our product portfolio. Your responsibilities include ensuring competence in our Customer Centers (CC), providing field information for continuous product improvements, and engaging in activities such as field testing, customer technical support, technical training, and commissioning.
"Having the opportunity to travel the world was clearly something that attracted me to Service. To experience new cultures while you are away and starting up a rig with our customers is very exciting and awesome indeed. In addition, I have very good colleagues who make the job both easier and more fun." - Olle Franzén, Global Service Engineer Underground Drilling.
Embrace the chance to meet diverse people, experience different cultures, and drive quality improvement across global Customer Centers. Your role is pivotal in ensuring continuous product enhancements and overall product portfolio success.
Your profile
We are looking for a person with a helpful and humble attitude, sense of urgency and willing to walk the extra mile. You have good organizational and planning abilities, effective communication, and presentation skills as well as solid trouble shooting skills. You have good technical expertise and experience working with tunneling and mining drilling equipment, good computer literacy and good report writing skills where the English language is an essential part. Additionally, proficiency in Swedish is considered meritorious. We believe you have a technical education, preferably on bachelor university level combined with some relevant practical experience from mining and construction industry/equipment.
We value committed team players who like to work with new technology, share knowledge and to continuously learn and develop. We are working with different machine types, and in different kinds of projects, which means we must be flexible and always promote that there is a better way.
Location and travel
This position will be in Örebro, Sweden and the role may require periods of extensive international travels. In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, Swedish local terms and conditions will apply.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
* Global career opportunities
* Epiroc University, for your own competence development
* Community involvement
* Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
Application and contact information
Please send your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible but no later than 2024-03-31. We review applications on a rolling basis and please be aware that the position may be filled before the final application deadline. Please note that due to regulations, we cannot handle applications received through email.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Roger Persson,
Group Manager Underground Drilling, +46 (0)72 237 47 17, roger.y.persson@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact: Nesrin.kaddoura@epiroc.com
We have already made our choices regarding advertising channels and consulting providers, and kindly request not to be contacted regarding such inquiries. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "71275-42317308". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Nesrin Kaddoura +46195031237 Jobbnummer
8526448