Global Sustainability Team - Climate Action Implementation lead
2024-04-25
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Our corporate strategy brings Sustainability to a higher level. We recognize the urgency of global warming and are striving to be pioneers in our industry. We do this since it is critical to our success. It will make our company stronger and help us become more profitable. By working towards net zero, embracing the circular economy and conducting business responsibly, we help protect the planet, contribute to a fairer and more equal society, as well as support our profitable growth.
Who we are
The Global Sustainability Team reports directly to the global CEO of Volvo Cars, and is responsible for shaping the global sustainability strategy and guiding its implementation, by focusing on cross-functional alignment and raising the ambition level in line with the decided strategy. We are also responsible for strengthening the internal governance and shaping messaging towards relevant stakeholders. The team is split into three sub-teams: Climate Action, Circular Economy and Ethical & Responsible Business. We are working closely with the sustainability teams in each function as well as the organization as a whole, to ensure our strategy is relevant, actionable and executed.
To strengthen the Climate team further, we are looking for a new colleague to help reduce Volvo Cars carbon footprint. You will be a key part of a high-performing team with a collaborative mindset, taking pride in what we do. We are a mix of climate strategists, sustainability experts and doers who strive to be at the absolute forefront of corporate climate action.
What you'll do
As a Climate Action implementation lead you will
• Coordinate the implementation of our far-reaching climate strategy, with close contact with the different functions across the company.
• Lead strategic projects of extra concern for the climate strategy.
• Work across the organisation to develop roadmaps and closely monitor our climate KPIs and metrics to ensure we stay on track.
• Assist in developing and implementing our climate operating model to set and follow up CO2 performance targets, to ensure their delivery.
• Define the need for future tools to understand the cost efficiency of climate actions and use these tools to assist in prioritization.
• As a member of the climate action team, you will also assist in securing an up-to-date climate action strategy, support the internal and external climate reporting as well as help develop internal governance further.
What you'll bring
• You are structured, data driven, results oriented with strong leadership and analytical skills.
• You have good knowledge of sustainability and climate action and have previous professional experience from working with sustainability.
• You are an experienced project manager with a proven track record of leading complex projects and getting things done.
• You have a broad understanding of business realities in the automotive industry.
• You are a good communicator with full command of English (in writing and speaking).
• You have a relevant university degree at the master's level and extensive experience from positions in different industrial sectors of which some at the senior level.
• This role is global but the role will be based in our headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Who are you?
We are looking for a structured, data-driven, communicable, and collaborative person with the ability to engage with a broad group of stakeholders to drive results. You are passionate about the sustainability topic, and skilled in making it an integrated part of a business context.
Want to know more?
Welcome to apply in English by the latest on the 9th of May, please apply via the link in this ad. Please note that your application has been received once you get a confirmation e-mail from the system. Any CVs or applications sent via email will not be kept or considered due to GDPR.
If you have questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Jonas Otterheim, Head of Climate Action, jonas.otterheim@volvocars.com
; +46 (0)72 888 96 54
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter Maria Nilzon (maria.nilzon@volvocars.com
; +46723811245)
