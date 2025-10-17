Global Sustainability Controller
2025-10-17
About the Role
At Kährs, sustainability is embedded in our strategy, operations, and innovation. We transform sustainability data into meaningful insights that guide decision-making and enable progress toward our low-carbon and circularity goals.
We are now looking for a Global Sustainability Controller to join our Global Sustainability Team. In this key role, you will ensure the accuracy, structure, and governance of sustainability data across the Kährs Group. You will play a critical part in verifying and developing processes for sustainability reporting in line with ESRS, CSRD, and GRI frameworks, while ensuring our data integrity across the full value chain.
This role acts as the control function within the global sustainability work - securing that the company's sustainability data is reliable, auditable, and supports both internal performance management and external disclosures.
Working closely with the Sustainability Team, Finance, and other business functions, you will also contribute to the development of tools, systems, and governance structures that enable high-quality ESG reporting and continuous improvement.
Why This Role Is Important to Kährs
As a company with a strong tradition of craftsmanship and innovation, Kährs is determined to lead the sustainability transformation of the flooring industry. To achieve our climate and circularity ambitions, we must ensure that sustainability data and reporting are managed with the same rigor and reliability as financial information.
This role is crucial for:
Strengthening data accuracy, consistency, and traceability across our global sustainability reporting.
Building robust governance and internal controls for ESRS and CSRD compliance.
Supporting transparency and credibility in communication to owners, customers, and stakeholders.
Enabling Kährs to make confident, data-driven sustainability decisions.
Key Responsibilities
Data Governance; Control, Coordinate, Validate and Assure - Ensure structure, validation, traceability and internal control of sustainability and ESG data across all ESRS areas, working closely with Finance, IT, Operations and other teams.
Reporting Oversight - Secure consistent and compliant sustainability reporting in collaboration with the Sustainability Specialist and relevant functions.
ESRS/CSRD Compliance - Develop and maintain internal controls and processes aligned with upcoming European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) and CSRD requirements' Reporting to Owners - Contribute to ESG reporting and disclosures to company owners, ensuring accuracy, clarity, and compliance.
LCA Quality and Consistency - Oversee the quality and methodological consistency of Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) and related product environmental data.
Continuous Improvement - Identify and drive improvements in sustainability data governance, systems, and internal reporting processes.
Manage sustainability approach to, and compliance with, current and upcoming standards and regulations related to the industry and products.
The position also plays a key part in supporting product and company certification processes and continuous improvement within Kährs' sustainability work.
Your Profile
A university degree in environmental science, engineering, business, or another relevant field.
Solid experience in sustainability reporting, ESG data management, or internal controls.
Familiarity with ESRS, CSRD, and GRI standards, and an understanding of audit or assurance processes.
Experience or working knowledge of Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) and environmental data quality assurance.
Experience or working knowledge of product certifications, such as the Nordic Ecolabel (Svanen) are a plus.
Analytical and detail-oriented, with the ability to identify gaps, improve systems, and ensure accuracy.
Strong communication skills in English (written and spoken); other languages are a plus.
Proactive and structured, with the ability to collaborate across functions and drive improvements.
Experience working in an international environment with multiple stakeholders is an advantage.
Location & Reporting
This position is based at one of our sites in Sweden (Malmö or Nybro). You will report to the Global Sustainability Manager and be part of the Global CMO Team.
How to Apply
If you are passionate about ensuring data integrity and driving excellence in sustainability reporting, we would love to hear from you. Apply no later than November 1st, 2025. Applications will be reviewed continuously.
About Kährs
Kährs Group is a global leader in flooring, dedicated to creating sustainable, durable, and innovative flooring solutions for every room and environment. Operating in more than 70 countries, Kährs combines a long heritage of craftsmanship with a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability - driving the low-carbon transition within the flooring industry and beyond. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Gustaf Kähr
(org.nr 556017-3600), http://www.kahrsgroup.com Arbetsplats
Kährs Group Kontakt
Therése Gerdman therese.gerdman@kahrs.com Jobbnummer
9562610