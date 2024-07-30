Global support in IT and sales

Qcligs / Supportteknikerjobb / Göteborg
2024-07-30


QCLIGS delivers cutting edge solutions, strategy, IT services and support in the global market. This position is open for you that is analytical and social personnel to take up the challenge as our Global support in sales and global client support using IT. This position is open for you that is open , analytical and social to take up the challenge as our Global support in sales and
global client (Mostly e-commerce) support using IT.
Fluent English with excellent online marketing skills. High preference is place on practical skills and experience

Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Qcligs
Rymdtorget 65
415 19  GÖTEBORG

