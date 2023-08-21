Global Study Associate Director to AstraZeneca
Exciting opportunity: Global Study Associate Director to AstraZeneca in Gothenburg
Do you have experience in clinical study management and would like a role where your expertise, as well as your strong leadership skills, will be highly appreciated? Are you team oriented and do you put patients first in your work to make a difference?We are recruiting for a Global Study Associate Director (GSAD) who will join the Study Management Cardiovascular Renal Metabolic Diseases (CVRM) team (part of BioPharmaceuticals Clinical Operations).The position will be based in our vibrant R&D sites in Gothenburg. If you 're looking for an exiting role where you can contribute and thrive, then apply to
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
This position is a one year consulting assignment (end date: 2024-09-30). You will be employed by TNG during the assignment.
At AstraZeneca, we 're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. There 's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration. Always committed to lifelong learning, growth and development.
Your Responsibilities
What you 'll do:
The Global Study Associate Director (GSAD) is a business-critical role within Study Management, BioPharmaceuticals Clinical Operations, whose main accountability is the delivery of clinical studies. The GSAD is responsible for leading a cross-functional study team and for providing the team with direction and guidance to enable successful study delivery. The GSAD is the main liaison between the study team and the Clinical Program Team (CPT) starting with study handover through to close-out and archiving. The GSAD is accountable to the CPT for the delivery of a study according to agreed upon timelines, budget, and quality standards by ensuring an effective partnership and teamwork within study team and/or external partners.
The GSAD leads the study team and/or study oversight team in accordance with the study team operating model, current clinical trial regulations (e.g. ICH GCP), AstraZeneca Standard Operating Procedures (AZ SOPs), AZ policies and best practices (e.g. AZ guidelines) and in line with AZ values and behaviours.
For a detailed job description go to: https://www.tng.se/lediga-jobb/projektledare-jobb/global-study-associate-director-to-astrazeneca/
The Bigger Picture
Our Gothenburg site is one of AstraZeneca 's three strategic R&D centres. Here, you 'll feel a global atmosphere in a multinational environment. Collaboration comes in all forms - across teams, functions, countries and even companies. With more than 2,400 employees from over than 50 countries, our vibrant Gothenburg site is a truly inspiring place to work
Our Expectations
To succeed in the role, we believe that you are team oriented and have ability to prioritize appropriately and manage multiple deliverables. We would like you to have demonstrated leadership skills and hope that you enjoy managing change and actively seek and champion more efficient and effective processes. You work independently and have good communication, collaboration and interpersonal skills. Attendance at the office will be required.
For more information about the requirements please go to:https://www.tng.se/lediga-jobb/projektledare-jobb/global-study-associate-director-to-astrazeneca/
