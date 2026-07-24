Global Study Associate Director - Cvrm
AstraZeneca AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AstraZeneca AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Södertälje
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Join us as a Global Study Associate Director (GSAD) in our BioPharmaceuticals Clinical Operations team at AstraZeneca's dynamic R&D site in Gothenburg (Sweden). This role is pivotal in the delivery of clinical studies, providing direction and guidance to a cross-functional study team within the Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism (CVRM) therapy area. As the main liaison between the study team and the Clinical Program Team (CPT), you will be accountable for the delivery of a study according to agreed timelines, budget, and quality standards.
Accountabilities
As a GSAD, you will lead and provide guidance to a cross-functional study team, ensuring the clinical study progresses as planned. You will be responsible for developing essential study level documents, overseeing external service providers, and ensuring all systems used at a study-level are current and accurate. You will also oversee study level performance against agreed upon plans, milestones, and key performance indicators. Additionally, you will be responsible for study budget re-forecasting and management throughout the study lifecycle.
Essential Skills/Experience
University degree (or equivalent), preferably in medical or biological sciences or discipline associated with clinical research
Relevant clinical experience in the pharmaceutical industry, including project management experience
Extensive study management experience
Extensive knowledge of ICH-GCP, clinical research regulatory requirements
Demonstrated solid project management skills
Strong abilities in team leadership with experience from cross-functional leadership of a clinical study or part of a clinical study
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Strong strategic and critical thinking abilities
Ability to manage competing priorities
Desirable Skills/Experience
Advanced degree, master's level education (or higher)
Project management certification
Proven project management experience on a global level
Experience in all phases of a clinical study lifecycle
At AstraZeneca, we are driven by our passion for science and our commitment to making a difference. We fuse data and technology with the latest scientific innovations to achieve breakthroughs that have never been done before. Our inclusive environment allows us to work seamlessly as one, leveraging our diverse global knowledge to create the greatest impact on disease. We are constantly advancing our scientific knowledge to shape the future of healthcare and improve patient access to life-changing medicines.
If you are ready to make a significant impact on patients' lives and push the boundaries of science, apply now!
We welcome your application by Aug 16th, 2026. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AstraZeneca AB
(org.nr 556011-7482)
Pepparedsleden 1, Mölndal (visa karta
)
431 50 GOTHENBURG Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca Kontakt
Contact
AstraZeneca AstraZeneca eleonor.ehrman@astrazeneca.com Jobbnummer
10010893