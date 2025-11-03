Global Strategic Account Manager
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics, and biotechnology?
At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
The Global Strategic Account Manager (GSAM) partners closely with Global Strategic Account Directors (GSADs) to translate account strategies into flawless execution. Acting as the operational right hand to the GSADs, this role ensures seamless delivery of customer-facing interactions-including Quarterly Business Reviews (QBRs), Executive Relationship Meetings (ERMs), Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP) forums, and global multi-product requests for quotation (RFQs). By driving governance, orchestrating complex cross-functional initiatives, and ensuring a differentiated GSA customer experience across all touchpoints, the GSAM strengthens strategic partnerships and supports long-term growth.
This role is deliberately designed as a development pathway toward future account leadership roles, building the strategic, governance, and executional capabilities required to progress into Global Strategic Account Director positions. This position reports to the Partnership & Alliance Director and is part of the Global Strategic Accounts team, located remotely.
What you will do:
Lead preparation and coordination of customer governance meetings with GSADs and internal stakeholders, including QBRs, ERMs, and S&OP forums.
Manage and track global multi-product RFQs, ensuring timely, accurate, and competitive responses aligned with strategic account objectives. Coordinate and execute account initiatives defined by GSADs, ensuring deliverables, timelines, and responsibilities are clearly tracked.
Drive cross-functional collaboration across regions and functions to deliver differentiated customer experiences and strategic outcomes.
Monitor progress across multiple parallel initiatives, highlighting risks or issues and driving timely resolution.
Support governance and reporting by preparing materials, consolidating updates, and ensuring alignment with account governance structures.
Who you are:
A collaborative, highly organized professional with 5+ years of experience in program, project, or portfolio management, ideally within the biotechnology, life sciences, or biopharmaceutical industry.
Experienced in customer governance (QBRs, ERMs, S&OP) and driving execution that strengthens global strategic account partnerships.
Proficient in program management methodologies (e.g., MSP, Agile, Six Sigma) and tools; adept at managing multiple priorities with strong attention to detail.
Bachelor's degree in Life Sciences, Business, or a related field.
Travel requirements:
Ability to travel globally up to 20%, including overnight travel.
It would be a plus if you also possess:
Experience working with large global customers in a commercial or program management capacity.
