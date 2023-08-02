Global Standards Editor to Metso in Sala, Sweden
Experis AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Sala Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Sala
2023-08-02
, Heby
, Surahammar
, Västerås
, Avesta
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Experis AB i Sala
, Västerås
, Avesta
, Hallstahammar
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a skilled writer with a passion for global standards and technical documentation? Do you thrive in a global collaborative environment, working with cross-functional teams to define and implement processes? Here is a unique opportunity for you to assume the new role of Global Standards Editor in Sala, Sweden!
Job description
As a Global Standards Editor, you will play a key role in taking our already successful business within the pumps business line to new heights. In this recently established role, you can make a significant impact on our organization's operations by shaping and implementing global standards that drive efficiency and quality.
One of your key responsibilities will be to describe tasks using work instructions and predefined templates, enhancing the quality and efficiency of our operations. You will also play a pivotal role in the management of our system platform, ensuring that global standards are easily accessible to all employees in our division.
You will also be responsible for drafting process descriptions, writing instructions, and linking them to guidelines that ensure our organization follows global standards. Your role will involve working closely with line management to define processes and collaborating with process owners to create technical information that enables a clear understanding of the processes and how to follow them.
As a Global Standards Editor, you will be part of our global Customer Order Engineering Team and report to the Global Order Engineering Manager, also based in Sala, Sweden.
Who are you?
To excel in the role of Global Standards Editor, you should possess excellent writing skills, attention to details, and a solid understanding of global standards and technical documentation. You should also have experience in process definition and be comfortable working in a dynamic, fast-paced environment. Fluency in both Swedish and English, both spoken and written, is required.
Specific experience in preparing technical instructions for the manufacturing industry, skills in writing and illustrating technical instructions tailored to different consumers, understanding of system platforms that support technical information and ability to understand XML, illustration systems, multi-platform layout, programming scripts, and being able to drive the implementation and updates of these together with IT specialists will absolutely ease and facilitate your daily work.
In this position, individual contributions are highly valued, but you will also collaborate extensively with cross-functional teams and work across multiple sites. Some tasks may require you to take on the role of a technical lead, coordinating a small business improvement team and following a mini project plan.
We offer
We offer you an opportunity to work in the global community and influence the industry toward more responsible use of the world's natural resources. We have diverse career opportunities and we support employees' competence development and growth. By joining Metso, you will be sitting in the driver's seat of your own career. At Metso we value teamwork, collaboration and diversity.
Application and contact
This recruitment process is a collaboration between Metso and Jefferson Wells, ManpowerGroup. If you have any questions regarding this position or the recruitment process, please contact Recruitment Consultant Anna Edén at anna.eden@jeffersonwells.se
or at 021-15 12 14.
Interviews will be conducted continuously during the publication period. Apply as soon as possible and no later than August 31st to not miss the opportunity to be part of a collaborative and innovative work environment that values your expertise and contributions! Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "1ed5a5e3-29a3-". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Experis AB
(org.nr 556855-1104) Arbetsplats
Metso Kontakt
Anna Edén 021-151214 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Experis AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8001663