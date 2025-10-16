Global Social Media & Community Director
2025-10-16
Bring your life
Are you ready to lead the evolution of a global brand across social media and community platforms?
At Thule, we are looking for a strategic, visionary leader to drive long-term brand relevance, cultural impact, and global community connection. If you're passionate about the outdoors and know how to harness digital platforms to unite people around shared passions, this is your opportunity to make a real impact.
What you'll do at Thule
As Global Social Media & Community Director, you will define and execute Thule's global social media, community, and ambassador strategy. You'll lead a high-performing team to inspire engagement, scale ambassador programs, and ensure our storytelling resonates worldwide.
Key responsibilities include:
Lead the global social media and community strategy, aligning efforts across markets, categories, and teams.
Build, mentor, and inspire a modern, progressive team of social media, community, and ambassador professionals.
Activate and scale ambassador and influencer programs as a strategic part of the brand ecosystem.
Collaborate with the in-house creative team to optimize content and storytelling across all digital touchpoints using data-driven insights.
Grow and nurture a global outdoor community, turning conversation, content, and ambassador voices into meaningful engagement.
You will report to the VP Global Brand and play a central role in shaping Thule's global brand presence, ensuring our digital and community efforts strengthen loyalty, advocacy, and cultural impact.
What you bring
You have extensive experience leading global social media, community engagement, and ambassador programs. Ideally within lifestyle, outdoor, or premium consumer brands. You combine strategic thinking with hands-on execution and have a proven record of building and developing high-performing teams.
In addition, we believe you bring:
Deep expertise in community building, engagement, and digital dialogue.
Experience scaling ambassador or influencer programs as part of a brand ecosystem.
Strong analytical skills to turn performance data into actionable insights.
Exceptional leadership and cross-functional collaboration skills, inspiring teams and stakeholders across international markets.
A passion for the outdoors and an active lifestyle, and a clear understanding of how digital platforms can unite people around shared values.
5+ years leading teams across social media, community, and ambassador programs at a global scale.
You are strategic yet hands-on, creative yet data-informed, and thrive in a collaborative, fast-paced environment.
Why you should join Thule
At Thule, teamwork is at the heart of everything we do. We are an open, curious organization, sharing knowledge and inspiring one another.
You'll join a company of passionate people who care deeply about the outdoors and the products we create - sharing values, having fun, and building a global community that reflects our spirit.
