Global Shop Profiling Manager, Husqvarna Division - Husqvarna AB - Grafiska jobb i Jönköping
Global Shop Profiling Manager, Husqvarna Division
Husqvarna AB / Grafiska jobb / Jönköping
2020-08-26
We are currently looking for an experienced Shop Profiling specialist with a solid business background and strong drive. Do you have experience working in a role with project management within retail, dealer profiling and/or visual merchandizing? Then this might be the position for you!
About us
The Global Service and Dealer Development function supports the markets with various dealer support including our In Store Program. For the In Store function, we shall develop and drive an In store program that is aligned with our brand strategy in order to shape a great customer experience In Store. We shall also drive and support the markets in execution of the In Store program to ensure consistency in how the Husqvarna brand is profiled throughout our physical sales channels.
About the job
As a Global Shop Profiling Manager your focus will be to drive the physical Shop profiling globally, which include supporting our regional In Store teams. You will have responsibility for different projects from concept development of how to profile our products at our dealers to final execution. To ensure a seamless customer journey in dealerships and other physical sales you will work closely with different parts of the organization. The role also includes travels to sales companies as well as dealers.
Your main work tasks:
Project lead of new In Store displays, from creation to execution
Coordinate the In Store communication, i.e. ensure the campaigns of our target groups are reflected In Store as well as ensuring all communication unites for In Store are updated
Drive market activation of the In Store assortment as well as measure and follow up on in-store activation in markets
Support the regions with In store trainings and guidelines such as planograms etc.
Drive the digital in-store journey by securing a seamless experience between physical and digital messaging as well develop digital in store solutions.
In this role you will report to Dealer & Service Communication Manager for Husqvarna Division.
It will be possible to either be positioned and work form our office in Huskvarna or from our office in Stockholm.
Your profile
We believe you are a self-going team player with a creative mind set and great project leadership skills. You are sales oriented and have a strong business acumen and high positive energy and drive. You like taking on initiatives and possess great ability to plan, organize and structure your work effectively. As this role includes many interactions we believe you are good at building and maintaining relationships and have excellent communication skills.
Required skills
Bachelor or Master's degree preferably in business, marketing and/or Visual Merchandizing or work experience that is considered equivalent
A minimum of 3-5 years' work experience from a similar role within retail, Visual Merchandizing or dealer profiling
Excellent skills in English, written and spoken
Project management skills
Good to have
Experience in retail conversion techniques
Skills in marketing consumer behavior
Experience working in a global context
Industry knowledge
Your personality in combination with relevant experiences is of importance in this role.
Husqvarna Group offers a global dynamic workplace with good work environment. Being a part of this team you will get the chance to work with a lot of experienced and skilled people. We offer an important, flexible and challenging position that will give you as a person a good possibility for personal and professional development.
Your application
Send your application including resumé and personal letter. Last day to apply is September 9, 2020. We interview candidates continuously and therefore ask you to send in your application already today.
For questions regarding the position please contact:
Hiring Manager -Josefin Carlsson, josefin.carlsson@husqvarnagroup.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact:
Recruiter - Amanda Augustsson, amanda.augustsson@husqvarnagroup.com
Union representatives :
Soili Johansson - Unionen, 036-14 62 08, soili.johansson@husqvarnagroup.com
Fredrik Lindström - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Akademikerföreningen (Represents all Saco) 036-14 74 29, fredrik.lindstrom@husqvarnagroup.com.
What happens after you applied?
When the application date is due, we will review your application carefully to see if your profile matches the requirements of the vacant position. If we believe you are a potential candidate for the role, you will be invited for an initial interview. In preparation for the interview you will receive information about the arrangement as well as other steps in the process, such as second interviews, assessments, references and introduction.
If you aren't chosen to proceed in the process, you will be informed of this at the latest when the position has been filled.
Husqvarna Group
Husqvarna Group is a world-leading producer of outdoor power products for garden, park and forest care. Products include chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawn mowers and ride-on lawn mowers. The Group is also the European leader in garden watering products and a world leader in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are sold under brands including Husqvarna, Gardena, McCulloch, Poulan Pro, Weed Eater, Flymo, Zenoah and Diamant Boart via dealers and retailers to consumers and professionals in more than 100 countries. Net sales in 2017 amounted to SEK 39 billion and the Group has more than 13,000 employees in 40 countries.
