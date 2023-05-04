Global Service Engineer
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Global Service Engineer
Are you interested in service, collaboration and product improvement? Join our team of Global Service Engineers in Örebro! The team is part of the Technical Service department and you will share an office area next door to Production and R&D at our Eyra facility in Norra bro, Örebro.
Your mission
The team of Global Service Engineers is responsible for supporting and training the Epiroc Service technicians around the world. We are expanding our team and are therefore looking for new colleagues to focus on our electrification journey.
The roles combine theory and practice and you will develop to learn all ins and outs of our machines.
Additionally, we are the voice of the customer in product development and continuous product improvement activities to ensure what we develop fits well with the customer needs.
Your profile
To thrive in this role you will benefit from being communicative, collaborative, technically apt and thorough and you enjoy solving technical problems.
It is a requirement having a good command in English, as you will interact with people from all over the world. Being humble and energetic will help you to understand the requirements from customers and colleagues and to work on implementing requested changes on our products.
Understanding drilling equipment is of great benefit.
We see that you are an electrician or have an engineering degree, preferably within Robotics, Automation, Electrics or equivalent.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Extensive travel may occur.
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process we review applications continuously and we may close the process before the last application day.
Welcome with your application as soon as possible, but no later than 24th of May 2023.
For questions about the position please contact recruiting manager: Erik Wake, Manager Technical Service, Surface & Exploration drilling, erik.wake@epiroc.com
For questions about the process please contact Recruitment Specialist Dana Gálová, dana.galova@epiroc.com
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions. Ersättning
