Global Service Desk Specialist
Avaron AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Lund Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Lund
2026-06-18
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Hässleholm
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a global service desk that keeps everyday IT running for users across an international enterprise environment. The role combines hands-on support with technical depth: you will solve incidents and requests remotely, support users through phone and chat, and step in on more complex issues when escalation is needed.
You will work in a high-volume support setup where service quality, clear communication, and continuous improvement matter. Alongside daily ticket handling, you will help improve processes, contribute to shift-left initiatives, and use your technical knowledge to strengthen the overall support experience. This is a strong opportunity if you enjoy both advanced troubleshooting and influencing how support is delivered.
Job DescriptionYou will resolve incidents and service requests through phone, webchat, and remote support tools.
You will take ownership of tickets and work toward SLA and quality targets.
You will follow ITIL-based ways of working across Incident, Request, and Problem Management.
You will act as an escalation point for more complex technical issues within the global service desk.
You will troubleshoot and support users in the Microsoft environment, including Windows 10/11, O365, Teams, OneDrive, and Exchange.
You will support user and account administration in Active Directory and work with basic Azure AD or Entra ID tasks.
You will investigate connectivity issues such as VPN, DNS, and related network problems.
You will help monitor, test, and improve support tools and ways of working.
You will contribute to continuous improvement and shift-left activities that make support faster and smarter.
You will help maintain a high level of end-user satisfaction through clear communication and structured follow-up.
RequirementsExcellent spoken and written Swedish, English, and Spanish.
Strong hands-on experience in the Microsoft ecosystem, including Windows 10/11, O365, Teams, OneDrive, and Exchange.
Experience with Active Directory, including user and account management and permissions.
Knowledge of Azure AD or Entra ID basics.
Understanding of network fundamentals such as VPN, DNS, and connectivity troubleshooting.
Ability to perform advanced troubleshooting through remote support tools.
Basic understanding of endpoint management tools such as Intune or SCCM.
Experience troubleshooting hardware and user devices.
Experience with ITSM tools.
Experience from a global support environment and the ability to handle technical escalations independently.
Nice to haveExperience with ServiceNow.
Knowledge of SAP systems.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7937260-2060145". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Lunds Central (visa karta
)
222 21 LUND Jobbnummer
9970527