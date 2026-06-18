Global Service Desk Consultant
Avaron AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Lund Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Lund
2026-06-18
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Hässleholm
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a global service desk that supports users across an international industrial environment. The focus is on keeping everyday IT running smoothly through remote support, smart troubleshooting, and clear guidance for users. You will work closely with both local and global support teams, handle incidents through phone, webchat, and remote tools, and help improve how issues are solved and escalated.
This role also gives you room to contribute beyond ticket handling. You will help strengthen ways of working, keep documentation up to date, and support users so they become more self-sufficient. It is a great fit if you enjoy combining hands-on support with process awareness in a multilingual, global setup.
Job DescriptionYou will support users remotely via phone, webchat, and remote assistance tools.
You will receive, prioritize, troubleshoot, and resolve incidents in line with agreed service levels and ticket handling routines.
You will identify recurring incidents that may indicate underlying problems and route them through the problem management process.
You will escalate issues when needed and make sure they reach the right support function quickly.
You will collaborate with both global and local IT support teams to drive effective resolutions.
You will guide and train users so they can solve common issues more independently.
You will update shared documentation and information in the service desk portal.
You will contribute to recommended processes and standards and help improve the overall support experience.
RequirementsHands-on experience providing user support via phone, webchat, and remote control tools.
Extensive hands-on experience with Microsoft products, including Windows 10/11, Office 2016/O365, Microsoft Teams, and OneDrive.
Hands-on experience with computer hardware.
ITIL v3.0 Foundation.
Ability to read, understand, and follow technical documentation, routines, and processes.
Typing speed above 200 characters per minute.
Fluent spoken and written English, Swedish, and Spanish.
You are structured, service-minded, and comfortable handling several tasks at the same time, even under pressure.
Willingness to complete a drug test before start.
Nice to haveExperience working in a global, multicultural environment.
Experience helping users become more self-sufficient through guidance and training.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7935411-2059316". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Lunds Central (visa karta
)
222 21 LUND Jobbnummer
9969755