Global Senior Matter Expert | Distribution Master Data Management

We are currently looking for a Global Senior Matter Expert for our distribution master data and transport management systems. We are looking for someone that can challenge the business, find new solutions, and drive out-of-the-box ideas. You should also love and embrace change and have deep knowledge of Supply chain and Order to Delivery processes.
If you are reading this, you already know that Polestar is an electric-performance car brand. We work hard to create a unique experience for the customer, owner, and driver. At Polestar, we have a sustainable mission to improve the society we live in. Our Distribution and Network Development team works to ensure that vehicles can be ordered and delivered throughout the supply chain. This team is part of the Order to Delivery department with a vision to enable a sustainable, efficient, and accurate order-to-delivery experience for the final customer.
We are currently looking for you who are ready to take on this exciting role working with Distribution and Network development with a focus on enhancing and optimizing Polestars vehicle and distribution master data and its performance.
Let us describe the challenge we offer
The people at Polestar believe that innovation is a team effort - just like each component is critical to the performance of our cars, each person working at Polestar is as important to the team and its performance. We work in close collaboration across empowered global teams that do not settle for anything less than excellence!
This position is based at our HQ in Gothenburg, Sweden
What you'll do
In this important role, you will act as a global business owner of the MDM (master data mgmt.) and have a key role in maintaining and developing the transport operational systems and partner-related data for Polestar vehicle ordering and car distribution.
You will work with the wider Logistics & Order to Delivery organization and make sure that all teams have the accurate data and information to be able to go live and steer and measure performance.
One of the key drivers for this role is the ability to translate technical aspects of MDM into business language and be the voice of the business in IT.
Examples of projects and work tasks:
• Secure close collaboration within the group and in service agreements for managing the inbound source and partner-related data for Polestar global distribution process.
• Represent the business in setting the business requirements and validating solutions as part of the ongoing Digital transformation program of Polestar.
• Work with supporting the MDM governance centrally, and in collaboration with colleagues building up the MDM governance regionally (EMEA, Americas, APAC)
• Subject matter expert of Global Order-to-Delivery supporting cross-functionally, with in-depth knowledge and experience in the digital application domain for Polestar vehicle ordering and car distribution process including end-to-end supply chain.
• Building a strong network within Polestar market teams and becoming a natural speaking partner for issues related to Transport Management Systems at Polestar
• Driving the implementation of car distribution flow
• Onboarding of system applications on a new market launch or new dealer locations
• Developing training material, and process charts to educate internal and external stakeholders in our transport mgmt. systems
• Running training education in the core system.
• Act as SPOC person related to master data and systems. Describing the limitations and possibilities tied to our master data.
• Responsible for supporting the transformation of business needs into requirements and user stories.
• Drive and lead the performance related to errors in the master data and transport mgmt. systems
• Lead in creating and maintaining the master data within E2E Supply Chain incl all related info for logistics and distribution.
• Create and maintain a dashboard and KPI to steer and measure performance within master data.
Who you are
We see a person that is an organized, detail-oriented candidate with an analytical and digital mindset and hands-on experience with finished vehicle transport and ordering systems.
Having a positive attitude will benefit this position greatly as the role requires communication with many counterparts and stakeholders both internal and external. Further, we see a person that can grasp the full development journey with its opportunities. Someone that knows when and what to prioritize. Someone that has extensive knowledge in supply chain management and distribution logistics. Your top priority and interest are system development and master data mgmt. skills. You are from the ground a solution driver and turn any problem into a possibility. Your mind likes to find new ways and be innovative.
To be a great fit for this role, we are looking for you with a 'can-do' attitude, good organizational skills consisting of attention to detail, and the ability to multitask. You enjoy analytical problem-solving, and working with operational excellence within master data mgmt. (MDM)
In your broad experience of communicating with different stakeholders, you have gained strong multi-disciplinary skills in business processes and analytics, modeling, strategic planning, public speaking, and negotiation.
Additionally, you are comfortable traveling if required, and you have a thorough understanding of project management techniques and methods.
The ideal candidate must be willing to roll-up sleeves and dive into the weeds.
Further on, we are searching for you who have:
• A BSc/BA diploma in management or a relevant field
• Proven track record in Business Development, Project Management, or other managerial positions
• Experience in Information Technology, Business Operations, Distribution or Transport Logistic, Outbound Vehicle Logistics, and Supply Chain or Value Chain Management areas
• 3+ years of experience with using, setting up, and maintaining Transportation Management.
• Thorough understanding of IT processes and procedures relative to system launch, drafting system-level requirements and UAT, and roll-out of enhancements
• Excellent knowledge of MS 0365 Suite and performance evaluation and change management principles.
At Polestar, you will be part of a cross-functional and international team, with English as a natural language for written and spoken communication. Since Polestar's in a scale-up phase you thrive by working in a fast-paced environment.
