Global Segment Leader and Commodity Buyer
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-09-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Services, Digital & Investment (SD&I) Purchasing is a global organization within GTP representing a yearly purchased spend of 45 BSEK; the team is responsible for Investments, Packaging & Industrial consumables, Digital & IT, Market companies and Purchasing Revenues, and Services. Services, Digital & Investment Purchasing Europe being the Strategic steering line for all SD&I Purchasing activities within GTP, we organize a strong collaboration within SD&I teams spread across different sites/regions, and we are also the operational line responsible for SD&I Europe business all along the Purchasing process. GTP SD&I Europe team is responsible to drive end to end Purchasing activities whilst delivering on Quality, Delivery, Cost, Feature, Technology, Sustainability and Risk management for well-known technologies and new innovations.
Services, Digital and Investment Purchasing is a great place to work and grow. We are passionate about what we do, and our work is meaningful. We feel proud, cared about, trusted & empowered to perform & transform.
What is your mission?
The Segment Leader role within GTP SD&I is similar to other Global Category Manager roles across the industry, focusing primarily on setting the strategic direction of a segment or group of segments. This by taking into account current and future business needs, technology and business trends and partnering closely with all internal and external stakeholders involved.
As the Global Segment Leader and Commodity buyer for Printing and Merchandise, you will develop and implement the sourcing strategy in strong collaboration with the global buyer network as well as the cross functional colleagues. You will lead the cross-functional team being responsible for defining and implementing a segment business plan/segment sourcing strategy. You will lead the strategic sourcing projects and contracts, find the right business partners, and take ownership for the purchasing deliverables.
In the role you will also drive digital transformation and work with sustainability activities. As our Segment Leader you will promote and ensure a strong collaboration between buyers working in your segments and the strategic vendor managers by capitalizing on inputs towards segment strategies, negotiation tactics and leveraging. You will actively contribute to the team development by bringing improvement ideas, coach buyers and share benchmark.
Who are you?
We think you are an experienced purchasing professional with a strategic and business-oriented mindset. You enjoy having contact with experienced and skilled suppliers and you also possess strong communication and networking skills. In this position you will both be driving your own work yet collaborate with others, which is why we think you thrive when working in teams. In addition to this, we believe you are recognized for your agility to adapt and react in a complex environment and to drive change with your creative and solution-oriented mindset.
Main requirements:
Relevant University degree in Engineering/technology and/or Business Administration.
Previous experience working within purchasing
Ownership mentality and knowledgeable in current and future business trends.
Excellent communication and networking skills.
Motivated by change management and ability to drive change.
Ability to lead and execute in a global, matrix organization.
Ability to face problems and act quickly and directly.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Reporting To: Head of Marketing Purchasing
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden or Lyon, France
Sounds interesting? Apply today!
For more information, contact me:
Christina Skoglund, Head of Marketing Purchasing Group Trucks Purchasing, christina.skoglund@volvo.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Purchasing Jobbnummer
8107058