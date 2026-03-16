Global Sales Manager, Oils & Fats Industry
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Chefsjobb / Huddinge Visa alla chefsjobb i Huddinge
2026-03-16
, Botkyrka
, Stockholm
, Salem
, Ekerö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Huddinge
, Botkyrka
, Stockholm
, Nynäshamn
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
The Role
As a Global Sales Manager within BU Separation Technologies, you will be responsible for driving sales of our decanter and high-speed separation solutions across our global markets within the Oils & Fats Industry. This role requires a dynamic leader with a proven track record in sales management, excellent communication skills, and the ability to motivate and develop a high-performing sales team.
Key Responsibilities
* Responsible for the global sales of our separation technologies within the edible oil and animal protein industries
* Lead and develop a team of Global Sales Engineers and Business Development Managers
* Together with our sales companies, develop and execute sales strategies to achieve global targets for profitable growth
* Stay updated on industry trends and market conditions, adjusting strategies and commercial plans as needed.
* Collaborate closely with product management and R&D to develop new solutions according to customer requirements
* Identify and pursue new business opportunities, expanding the company's global market presence.
* Build and maintain strong relationships with key clients and industry stakeholders.
* Negotiate global supply and partnership agreements with key customers
* Represent the company at trade fairs, conferences, and customer meetings worldwide.
* Monitor and analyze sales performance metrics, providing regular reports to senior management
* Follows our established processes and works with continuous improvement utilizing the ALPS tools
Who You Are
* Proven track record in sales of separation equipment, ideally within the food and edible oil industries.
* Experience in sales management, preferably in a global context
* Excellent leadership and team management skills
* Solid understanding of contract negotiation, and commercial terms and conditions
* Strong value-based sales mindset; you strive to understand customer needs and you demonstrate the financial benefits we provide with our solutions in our customers' production processes
* Have excellent communication and relationship-building skills, and the ability to promote and convince customers and stakeholders of innovative technological solutions
* Self-driven and able to work independently while collaborating effectively across teams.
* A global mindset with strong cultural awareness, with the flexibility for frequent international travel
* Master's degree in Chemical or Mechanical Engineering, Natural Sciences, Business, or a related field; MBA preferred
* You are data-driven and have the ability to analyze complex data and make informed decisions
* Proficiency in CRM software and sales analytics tools
* Fluent in English
* Based in Stockholm, Sweden - other locations may be considered for the right candidate
What We Offer
* A unique opportunity to pioneering positive impact within the global food industry
* A dynamic and international environment where we together create value and support each other. Your work will have an impact on the organization's success and result.
* Work with colleagues who are passionate about optimizing customer processes with our innovative solutions
* The chance to make a real impact on sustainability in the food industry
Apply by 27th March, 2026 at the latest.
We review applications on an ongoing basis and conduct interviews continuously throughout the recruitment process. Therefore, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. Please note that, due to GDPR, we do not accept applications sent via email.
We review applications continuously. Please note that, due to GDPR, we do not accept applications sent via email.
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
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Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "063afdb4fb3ca8ba". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Arbetsplats
Alfa Laval Jobbnummer
9800946