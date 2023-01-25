Global Sales Manager - Marine Separation Fuel & Lube
2023-01-25
Alfa Laval in Tumba is looking for a
Global Sales Manager - Marine Separation, Fuel & Lube
At Alfa Laval, we always go that extra mile to overcome the toughest challenges. Our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people, and planet. You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with a curious mind. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas. And great ideas drive progress.
As a member of our team, you thrive in a truly diverse and inclusive workplace based on care and empowerment. You are here to make a difference. Constantly building bridges to the future with sustainable solutions that have an impact on our planet's most urgent problems. Making the world a better place. Every day.
In this role you will play a crucial role in shaping the future of marine fuel & lube oil cleaning technology. We're looking for a dynamic, sales-driven Global Sales Manager to lead our team in developing and driving the business forward. You will be responsible for one of the backbones of Alfa Laval's Marine business where we have a market leading position.
As our new Global Sales Manager, you will have the overall responsibility for our high-speed separator business for Fuel & Lube cleaning applications. You will lead a team of 7 employees in new sales and be a part of the Marine Separation & Fuel Supply System's Management team. You will have the opportunity to drive the business and be responsible for everything from sales to business optimization and stay in tune with new market developments to ensure that we have the best offering in the market. Further, this is a great international opportunity as the business covers markets all over the world - and you will have approximately 40-70 travel days a year.
About the job
As Global Sales Manager, you are responsible for driving and optimizing the business, including:
* Positioning the business within the future marine fuel arena.
* Develop and implement our global business strategy for our separation business, including product strategies, action plans, targets etc.
* Act as a catalyst for enhanced client interaction and growth of our sales companies around the globe in close cooperation with our service organization.
* Support our local sales companies with customer meetings, business strategies and contract negotiations.
* Leading and developing the team.
* Drive and lead our application development.
* Product launches and optimization of our portfolio in close dialogue with customers and R&D
* Being a major stakeholder in new product development.
What you know
You have a university degree with a technical and/or financial background. You are a senior professional with technical interest preferable with marine experience or knowledge, with a minimum 5 years' experience from adequate business. Leadership experience is a benefit. You have strong leadership skills to lead and develop the team.
Fluency in English is a prerequisite.
You thrive in an outgoing role where you reach out to many parts of the organization as well as engage in technical discussions with customers. You have the ability to sell your ideas - and of course, you have the drive and passion about the business and the products in order to succeed. You really take ownership of the business and have a strong believe in value-based selling!
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open, friendly, diverse, and global environment where we help each other to develop and create value for our customers. Your work will have the possibility to make a big impact on our business unit's future success.
For more information, please contact
Viktor Friberg, Head of Marine Separation & Fuel Supply Systems, viktor.friberg@alfalaval.com
Karin Elm, HRBP BU MSH, karin.elm@alfalaval.com
Regina García Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner, regina.garciamoguel@alfalaval.com
Union information
Francisco Garcia, Akademikerna, + 46 853 065 684
Bruno Smolic, Unionen, +46 708 525 217
We review applications continually so please send in yours as soon as possible, no later than February 20th, 2023. We don't accept application sent by email.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-20
