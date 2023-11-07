Global Sales Evaporation
2023-11-07
At Alfa Laval, we always go that extra mile to overcome the toughest challenges. Our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people, and planet. You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with a curious mind. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas. And great ideas drive progress.
As a member of our team as Global Sales Evaporation, you thrive in a truly diverse workplace based on empowerment. You are here to make a difference. Constantly building bridges to the future with sustainable solutions that have an impact on our planet's most urgent problems. Making the world a better place. Every day.
Global Sales group in Business Unit Energy Separation is responsible for sales of Evaporation plants to the Energy industry. We are on a growth journey where we in addition to our offering of process evaporators are expanding within the cleantech area, helping customers to meet their Net Zero targets through water recycling, waste reduction and recovery of valuable materials from waste.
You will report to the Global Sales Manager Evaporation. The position is located in Lund or Copenhagen and requires 50-60 traveling days per year.
Who you are
We are looking for a senior sales profile with a process engineer background who want to be part of leading this business growth. You are customer focused, agile and understand how to prioritize and make decisions. You have a solid process engineering background combined with project sales experience in an international context. You have a can-do mindset.
High integrity in combination with a good team spirit reflects your personality and gives you the ability to build trustful relationships both internally and externally. You are good at networking and developing relations, which together with your expertise makes you a trusted advisor.
About the job
As Global Sales Evaporation, your main responsibilities will be to:
Drive the sales process from lead to order of evaporation systems directly with customers and in collaboration with sales companies.
Drive the commercial and technical negotiations with customers.
Lead development of competitive bids including process design, risk evaluation and supporting costing and bid engineering.
As an expert, interact with customers to promote our offering to generate leads.
Build expertise around our evaporation technology applied in customer processes and application.
Develop and share knowhow within organization.
Conduct internal and external trainings and being able to support, guide and mentor other colleagues.
A big part of your work will involve interfacing with other Alfa Laval functions globally, such as Sales Companies, Engineering to make teamwork happen.
What you know
We expect you to bring several years of experience within international sales and process engineering, preferably within evaporation technology but not a must. You also have commercial experience or a drive to develop within this area. You have a graduate degree in Engineering. English fluency both written and orally are required.
For more information, please contact:
Arianna Garcia, Talent Acquisition Partner, arianna.garcia@alfalaval.com
Magnus Areskoug, Global Sales Manager, magnus.areskoug@alfalaval.com
For union information, please contact:
Johan Ranhög, Akademikerna, +46 46 2891664
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna, +46 46 367364
Bror Garcia Lantz, Unionen, +46 709 366985
