Global Sales Development Representative
2024-11-14
About us
At Scaffcalc, we are dedicated to advancing the scaffolding industry with innovative SaaS solutions that simplify and enhance daily operations. We're looking for a talented SDR with a passion for sales and a knack for connecting with diverse markets. This is a unique opportunity to join a growing team and make an impact by engaging potential customers worldwide.
Role overview
As our Global SDR, you'll be at the forefront of our outreach, responsible for generating leads, nurturing relationships, and qualifying prospects for our sales team. With an excellent command of English and fluency in one or several additional languages like French, Spanish, Dutch, German, or Polish, you'll be instrumental in Scaffcalc's global expansion, particularly in English-speaking, DACH and BeNeLux markets.
Key Responsibilities
Buyer qualification: Identify and qualify decision-makers to ensure quality leads for demos.
Inbound response: Quickly follow up on incoming leads to maximize engagement and conversion.
Trial nurturing: Support prospects through their trial experience to build trust and understanding of Scaffcalc's value.
Pre-demo nurturing: Engage and educate leads prior to demos, ensuring they are well-informed and prepared.
Prospecting & cold calling: Actively reach out to new potential customers, creating and building a strong lead pipeline.
Webinar planning (plus): Collaborate on planning and hosting webinars to inform and educate prospective clients.
List building & qualification: Develop and manage targeted lists for outreach, ensuring leads meet Scaffcalc's ideal customer profile.
Follow-ups & CRM management: Maintain follow-up communication and meticulously document interactions in our CRM to track progress and optimize outreach efforts.
What we're looking for
Personality traits: A-player attitude, data-driven, curious, and passionate about sales and customer success.
Skills: Strong communication and organizational skills, with a proactive approach to lead generation and nurturing.
Languages: Excellent command of English is essential. Additional languages, such as French, Spanish, Dutch, German, or Polish are highly preferred to support our multilingual market needs.
Location: Based in Göteborg, Sweden.
Why join Scaffcalc?
This role offers an exciting chance to join a fast-growing company and contribute directly to Scaffcalc's international growth. As our Global SDR, you'll play a key role in helping scaffolders around the world benefit from our innovative solutions.
