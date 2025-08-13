Global Risk Manager To Hvdc
The opportunity
Our global product group, HVDC, is looking for a Global Risk Manager to lead the Risk Review process in strong collaboration with the Sales & Tendering Team and Business Management.
You as Risk Manager will assure that all risks related to the customer offers of HVDC have been identified, assessed, responded and mitigated.
"If you are a leader who thrives on managing complexity and drives decisions that enhances organizational resilience in a constantly evolving environment, this is your chance to make a lasting impact on a global scale" - Pankaj Gupta, Hiring Manager.
This position is based in Ludvika or Västerås, Sweden.
We are interested to learn more about you and your experiences so don't hesitate to apply if you think this position is interesting. A great team with good collaboration is waiting for you to join!
How you'll make an impact
Review and validate offers prepared by Sales team in risk review process to assure that all tenders issued in HVDC are compliant with Group / Company / Business Unit directives and instructions.
Attend required risk reviews meetings scheduled with the tendering team.
Check that the risk review tool is properly updated/uploaded by the responsible person in a timely and diligent manner prior to the Risk Review meeting and after with the Minutes of Meeting/actions agreed.
Assure that in each tender review all the risks have been identified and assessed, mitigation actions defined, liabilities to undertake appraised and profitability agreed based on the HVDC Full Cost Model.
Prepare a summary of main contractual aspects and circulate to risk review participant, provide trainings and guidance on risk management to the HVDC.
Alignment with the members of the Hitachi Energy Risk Management team.
Ensure follow-up on the identified risks during execution and implement lessons learnt in the future tenders.
Your background
You have multiple years of working experience within in one of the following functions: Risk Management / Controlling / Sales / Tendering /Project Management / Contract Management.
You are experienced in project business in an international company.
You are skilled in communicating and you have experience working with a global and diverse team from a leadership point of view.
You have high level of organization skills with attention to details and strong process orientation.
You have experience in dealing with customers/stakeholders as well as you are fluent in English (oral and written), other languages are considered meriting.
It is meriting if you hold a Master's Degree in relevant field.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today.
Recruiting Manager Pankaj Gupta, pankaj.gupta@hitachienergy.com
, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter, Christian Falevik, christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com
