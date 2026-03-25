Global Regulatory Affairs Coordinator / Executive Assistant to Sobi
Clevry Sweden AB / Assistentjobb / Stockholm Visa alla assistentjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Clevry Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
About Sobi
Sobi is a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of people with rare diseases, primarily in hematology and immunology. In hematology, Sobi is a leader in Sweden, particularly in hemophilia care, striving to optimize treatment and support patients. In immunology, the company provides innovative treatments for rare immunological diseases with high unmet medical need. Sobi has expertise across the entire drug process, from clinical research to distribution. With a global headquarters in Stockholm, the company is present in over 30 countries and delivers treatments to patients in more than 70 countries, aiming to continue expanding.
Your Role
In this position, you will provide comprehensive administrative support to the Head of Global Regulatory Affairs, the Regulatory Affairs Leadership Team (RALT), and the wider GRA department. You will be responsible for coordinating processes, managing communication flows, and supporting both operational and strategic activities.
This role offers a unique opportunity to work in an international, fast-paced environment with high exposure to senior leadership.
Key Responsibilities
Coordinate onboarding and offboarding processes for employees and consultants
Provide high-level administrative support to senior leadership
Plan, organize, and coordinate meetings, conferences, and internal events
Act as secretary to the leadership team, including agenda preparation and minute-taking
Prepare and edit presentations, reports, and correspondence
Manage calendars, travel arrangements, and expense reporting
Maintain and update internal websites and collaboration platforms
Requirements
Experience from the Life Science or pharmaceutical industry
Previous experience as a Coordinator, Executive Assistant, or similar role
Strong administrative and organizational skills
A proactive and service-minded approach
Solid IT skills, including experience working with collaboration tools (e.g., MS Teams, SharePoint)
Excellent communication skills and full professional proficiency in English
Location: Stockholm
Start: Mid-May 2026
End: Mid-January 2027
Workload: 100%
Recruitment Process
For this recruitment process, the company is partnering with the consulting and recruitment firm Clevry. At Clevry, we believe that soft skills are just as important as hard skills. We apply a rolling selection process, and the position may be filled before the application deadline. If you have any questions about the role or the process, please contact the responsible recruiter at clara.strignert@clevry.com
. We warmly welcome your application today!
About Clevry
For over 30 years, Clevry has been at the forefront of creating a more soft skills-driven work environment in talent acquisition, assessment, and advisory services. We operate globally with clients, consultants, and candidates from North America to Singapore, with headquarters in Brighton, Stockholm, and Helsinki. Our 150 soft skills-certified recruiters, business psychologists, and experts are always at your service. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Clevry Sweden AB
(org.nr 556723-0486), http://www.clevry.com Arbetsplats
Clevry Jobbnummer
9818796