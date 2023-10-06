Global Recruitment Lead and Process Owner
2023-10-06
Scania is undergoing a transformation from a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of end-to-end sustainable transport solutions. We are on the road to a shift towards digitalization, electrification, and automation. Scania operates in over 100 countries around the world, in areas ranging from production of heavy vehicles to optimizing transport and logistical flows.
A prerequisite for Scania to be successful in the transformation is strong and business-driven HR. The end-to-end processes relating to the yearly HR cycle and the employee life cycle are the backbone of our People experience and People management.
In this role, you will be a thought leader and the driver of the continuous improvement of the global recruitment process. You are a Subject Matter Expert and you will foster a mindset of continuous improvement and global alignment, translating operational people management into clear HR value workflows for HR, Managers and Employees.
You are accountable for monitoring process performance, as well as the development of the end-to-end process. Furthermore, you will identify and drive activities that will embrace best practices in terms of process strategy, engagement and governance ensuring a benchmark-level Employee experience.
Working closely with key internal People and culture colleagues, such as Business HR representatives and Product owners, you will demonstrate clear ownership for your processes and champion best practices.
You will be a part of the Global Talent Acquisition, Career and Job Design team with colleagues focusing on related activities on a global level, and in a department where we enable Scania to achieve business targets by acting as a global supporting function for the rest of the People & Culture and Business organization.
To succeed in this role, you should be an engaged and experienced HR professional with a passion for designing, developing, and implementing global processes in collaboration with senior stakeholders and global HR teams. You strive for optimized global solutions, yet ensure statutory elements are enabled.
Job description:
• Collect business requirements using a variety of methods such as networking, interviews, workshops, process performance, and workflow analysis to express the requirements and roadmap planning
• Owner and accountable for the design, development, and implementation of Core End-to-End processes supported by the relevant SuccessFactors module, including driving small project workstreams, carrying out specified project activities within defined time and quality parameters
• You will work together with dedicated HR colleagues and Product owners to design long-term strategies and plans for continued process development including analyse specific problems and issues to find the best solutions. Solutions could be technical or professional in nature
• Accountable for developing policies, guidelines and training material relevant for the process implementation, and aligning with internal stakeholders across HR and business
• Ensuring consistency among given HR processes, and compliance with company- and external legal and regulatory requirements
• Act as third-level support - and work in close cooperation with the Product owner for Recruitment
• Strong partner to business and networks easily. Monitor, understand and apply knowledge of business to advance the organization's goals and uses this to shape own decisions
Qualifications:
• Bachelor's degree (or equivalent) in Human Resources or relevant industry experience in the fields described above
• Experience in Recruitment with a strong interest and understanding of the process, preferably from an international company with a proven track record of managing complexity as well as statutory elements globally
• Experience from leading projects and developing global HR frameworks and processes in a global company across regional teams and stakeholders
• Experience in the implementation of global systems
• Fluent in English (oral and written) is required
Behavioral Competencies:
We are looking for a person who makes sense of complex, high-quantity, and sometimes contradictory information to effectively solve problems. You have the ability to see the main consequences and implications of different options. As a person, you are naturally solution-oriented with the ability to think innovatively. To be successful in this role you are focusing on the customer experience while creating new and better ways for the organization and appreciating others' creative ideas and solutions. When required, you clearly understand process performance and provide input and technical guidance. The task includes analyzing data trends for use in reports to underpin decision-making. Furthermore, you are strong in planning and project management- organizing, prioritizing, executing, and overseeing activities to efficiently meet business objectives.
For more information
Please contact Rim Bolin, Head of Talent Acquisition, Career & Job design, rim.bolin@scania.com
A background check may be conducted for this position.
Application
The application shall contain CV, personal letter and certificates. Please apply through our website Job search at Scania as soon as possible and no later than 2023-10-22.
