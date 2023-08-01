Global R&D Manager - SW Applications
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm, Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Global R&D Manager - SW Applications
Do you want to join a team on a mission to revolutionize our industry? Our goal is to disrupt the mining industry through the development of fully autonomous machines, digitization of customer operations, and the transition from diesel to electrical power. As we embark on this transformative journey, we are ramping up the pace, and we invite you to join us if you're willing to challenge conventional thinking, and if you dare to think new, we want you to be a part of it.
Welcome with your application!
Join our team
In the automation organization we are 200+ people, all committed to our given mission. You will be part of the Automation management team, led by the VP Automation. We have 3 operational areas, led by a team of managers. Throughout the organization there is an open and inspiring climate which is characterized by cooperation and commitment.
Your mission
* Lead and inspire your team's fostering collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement.
* Continue to drive the agile transformation.
* Collaborate with stakeholder division to ensure successful deliveries and cross functional collaboration.
* Drive diversity and inclusion initiatives.
* Mentor and guide your managers to unleash their potential and drive professional growth.
* Optimize performance and value creation through process improvements, system architecture and customer-centric mindset.
In this role you are going to have an extensive cooperation with other engineering and marketing teams in the company as well as external partners and consultancies. You will work with various competences, scales of projects and platforms to drive innovation and the digital transformation in your technology area. Regarding your organization, we see that you keep on developing the agile way of working, taking care of your employees according to Epiroc 's values; Commitment, Collaboration, and Innovation, to ensure that everyone feel welcome and included.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel is required.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
* Global career opportunities
* Epiroc University, for your own competence development
* Community involvement
* Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions.
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible. Last day to apply for this position is 2023-08-21. For questions about the position, please contact recruiting manager Jörgen Appelgren jorgen.appelgren@epiroc.com
or Recruitment Specialist Maria Tedsjö, maria.tedsjo@external.epiroc.com
.
Your profile
Bachelor's or master's degree in computer science or related field. Proven experience in managing software development teams, with at least 5 years in leadership roles. Solid experience in agile methodologies, driving successful transformations. As a person you have an open mind, a drive for results, and a genuine passion for collaboration. Ersättning
