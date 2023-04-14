Global Project Manager for product introductions - Final assembly
Do you want to be an important part of Scania's future?
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. Final assembly is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on the exciting changes and challenges linked to the new introductions.
Do you want to be a part of the global supporting team? A team with high competence, that is driving the challenging assignment of introducing new product changes worldwide without disruptions at our final assemblies. Then now is your chance!
Your assignment
As Global project manager, you are final assembly's representative in a number of cross-functional development projects. You follow the product from concept to industrialization, were your main focus is an disturbance free implementation. Every day at work, you influence Scania's products, working methods and the development of our assembly process by driving, collaborating, clarifying and guiding colleagues towards the project goals/demands.
You will have the responsibility to identify needs, manage the scope (cost, time, quality), collect and present information for decision and collaborate cross functionally (e.g. with R&D, production, purchase, aftermarket and market) to secure a successful product introduction. We are working according to our Product development process and continuously adjusting our way towards a more agile mindset.
You will belong to a experienced team, where teamwork is a high priority, which will support you in your tasks.
Your profile
Are you the one we are looking for?
• As a person you should be passionate about your job, want to lead our business in an unprestigious way and to succeed in making others grow.
• As a person you need to be comfortable working with feedback and to challenge both yourself and your team as well as colleagues and decisions makers.
• As a person you are curious, driven, well-structured, can manage parallel assignments and have good communication skills.
• As you will interact with different persons in various positions within the company, where you communicate project status and needed actions, a keen interest in leadership and people is essential.
The minimum requirements are:
• Relevant education from university and working experience within leadership (or similar).
• You communicate fluently in English both orally and in writing, and if you don't already speak Swedish, you have a great ambition to learn.
• It is meritorious to have experience in product development/introduction.
We look forward to reading your application!
If you have any questions, please contact:
Patrik Olsson, Manager, +46 70 081 08 47, patrik.x.olsson@scania.com
Scania offers
Beside a hybrid workplace we offer a dynamic, agile and collaborative environment where your knowledge and skills are highly valued. You will be encouraged to take initiative and dare to try new things as part of an agile and empowered development team. Scania's culture is characterized by openness, diversity and respect for the individual. The people who work here are our most important asset, so we will invest in you to help you grow with us. Read more about our core values and life at Scania.
As a Scania employee, you are offered several benefits in addition to personal and professional development opportunities. These benefits include a mutual bonus, leasing car, occupational pension and flexible working hours.
Application
Welcome with your application which shall include a cover letter, CV and copies of your degree diploma /certificates. We hope to receive your application soon but at the latest 7th of May. Selections will be made on an ongoing basis throughout the application period. Scania uses tests as part of the recruitment process.
Please note that a background check will be conducted for the final candidate for this position.
