Global Project Manager/Assignment Manager - Chassis Product Follow Up
2025-02-20
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
Do you want to be a key player in shaping and developing our cross-functional team with a dynamic and cooperation-oriented work climate, as well as directly contributing to customer satisfaction by improved design?
At Product Follow Up we work with dedicated Assignment Managers and Designers forming smaller independent agile teams responsible for a number of assignments.
Job Responsibilities
Develop and lead the team and working group consisting of designers, production representatives and employees from purchasing and marketing on a daily basis.
You ensure that all activities are driven forward in an efficient and quality-assured manner with the common process as a background.
Partial deliveries are planned in the form of increments and sprints where you lead the planning and synchronize with external support functions such as testing or calculation.
You are involved in improvement work where we continuously develop our working methods in the cross-functional teams.
Who You Are
We are looking for an experienced leader with a technical background and experience from product development within Scania. You can balance many tasks at the same time, are positive and can easily motivate and engage a team. You are curious, able to prioritize among details while maintaining a holistic view.
You like to solve problems and want to learn more about Scania and how the company works in other cross-functional areas.
You are fluent in both spoken and written Swedish and English.
If you recognize yourself in the above and are attracted to work in an exciting environment with good development opportunities, you are welcome to get in touch.
This Is Us
The group ERTEA within Chassis Product Follow Up (ERTE), is now looking for a new Assignment Manager. As an Assignment Manager within the group, you are responsible for leading a cross-functional team working with different types of assignments connected to the truck chassis. It can be to solve Field quality assignments, working with rationalizing and cost reduction or smaller customer requests. The team is part of an organization consisting of several multicultural teams Globally that work within Product Follow Up against set targets.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-03-02. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Anna Hellström, Group Manager, anna.x.hellstrom@scania.com
or Jochen Walter Dahlin, Senior Project Manager, jochen.walter.dahlin@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9177468