Global Project Manager
Mölnlycke Health Care AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2022-12-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mölnlycke Health Care AB i Göteborg
Do you want to be a part of a strong team driving success and achievement from a strategic vision into a fast growing business?
Are you ready to have an impact in a career that makes a difference?
Mölnlycke is now looking for a Global Project Manager to join our business area Gloves. The Gloves business area at Mölnlycke helps hands perform at their best so clinicians can perform at their best.
About the job
In this position you will drive cross-functional projects to deliver targeted benefits supporting our strategy within agreed upon time, costs and quality.
You will build and drive high performance teams assuring everyone meeting their full potential and spreading project management best practice within the organization.
Being responsible for the efficient setup and the management of projects you are as well accountable for multilateral stakeholder management related to project outcome across the whole company.
What you'll need...
Profound project management tools and method skills to ensure efficient project set -up, management and outcome
Certified in PM i.e. PMI or equivalent
Action and result driven with 5 + years' experience from managing cross functional projects with high business impact in a dynamic, highly regulated environment preferable medtech
Excellent collaborator with networking and intercultural skills cross-functional and across hierarchies
High business acumen and analytical skills
Proven track record of building and managing high performance cross functional teams with excellent results
Academic background with Bachelor, Master's degree in Mechanical, Chemical, Biochemical Engineering or equal
Fluent in English - both verbal and written
What you'll get...
Competitive compensation package including company pension plan, bonus, company health care
Wellness benefits
Flexible working hours and flexible work from home policy
Great colleagues in a global company
An open, friendly and fair working atmosphere
Your work-life balance
We have a flexible work from home policy. This role requires that you will have the possibility to travel in Europe when required.
Our approach to diversity and inclusion
We strive to have a diverse mix of people from different cultures, ages, geographies and genders, to reflect the world in which we operate and to facilitate innovative thinking across the business.
About Mölnlycke
Mölnlycke is a world-leading medical products and solutions company that equips healthcare professionals to achieve the best patient, clinical and economic outcomes. Our business is organised in the four business areas Wound Care, Operating Room Solutions, Gloves and Antiseptics, where customer centricity, sustainability and digitalisation are at the heart of everything we do. Mölnlycke employs around 8,400 people. The company headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden and we operate in more than 100 countries worldwide. Since 2007, the company has been part of Investor AB, an engaged owner of high-quality, global companies which was founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916. For more information, please visit www.molnlycke.com
and www.molnlycke.com/careers
If this sounds like you and you feel you have what it takes to succeed in this role, we want to hear from you! Please apply at earliest convenience, we are reviewing candidates continuously. www.molnlycke.com/careers Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mölnlycke Health Care AB
(org.nr 556547-5489)
Gamlestadsvägen 3 C (visa karta
)
402 52 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Mölnlycke Health Care AB Jobbnummer
7264287