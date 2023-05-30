Global Project Manager - product introductions final assembly trucks
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2023-05-30
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to take your project management skills to new heights and make a global impact in Scania 's final assembly? We are seeking a driven individual to join our high-competence team within Global Project Management for product introductions. Step into the forefront of innovation and lead projects that shape the future!
Our business
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. We are in an intense period of several interesting challenges linked to upcoming product introductions, such as electrification, autonomous vehicles and system integration.
Now we are looking for a project manager with responsibility for product introductions to our truck final assembly globally. We offer you to be a part of a team with great involvement, job satisfaction, and good opportunities to develop. You will belong to a team of experienced colleagues in an international environment. Here you will create a large cross-functional network within Scania as well as a cross-brand understanding within the Traton group.
Your assignment
As Global project manager, you are the final assembly's representative in a number of cross-functional product development initiatives. You follow the product from concept to industrialization, where your main focus is a disturbance-free implementation in production. Every day at work, you influence Scania's products, working methods, and the development of our assembly process by driving, collaborating, clarifying, and guiding colleagues toward the project goals.
You will have the responsibility to identify needs, manage the scope (cost, time, quality), collect and present information for decision, and cooperate cross-functionally (between production, R&D, purchasing, sales, and marketing) to secure a successful product introduction. We are working according to our Product development process and continuously adjusting our way toward a more agile mindset.
You will belong to an experienced team, where teamwork is a high priority, which will support you in your assignment.
Your profile
Are you the one we are looking for?
• As a person you should be passionate about your job, want to lead our business in an unprestigious way, and succeed in making others grow.
• As a person you need to be comfortable working with feedback and to challenge both yourself and your team as well as colleagues and decision makers.
• As a person you are curious, driven, well-structured, can coordinate parallel assignments and have good communication skills.
• As you will interact with different persons in various positions within the company, where you communicate project status and needed actions, a keen interest in leadership and people is essential.
The minimum requirements are:
• Relevant education from a university, such as a Master 's or Bachelor 's degree in engineering or similar
• Communicate fluently in English both orally and in writing, and if you don't already speak Swedish, you have a great ambition to learn.
• It is meritorious to have experience in product introductions, preferably in some kind of leading position.
What we offer
• A stimulating and developing assignment with competent colleagues where cooperation and job satisfaction come first
• An exciting time within electrification, autonomous vehicles, and system integration.
• A hybrid workplace in a dynamic, agile, and collaborative environment where your knowledge and skills are highly valued. You will be encouraged to take initiative and dare to try new things as part of an agile and empowered development team. Scania's culture is characterized by openness, diversity, and respect for the individual.
• The people who work here are our most important asset, so we will invest in you to help you grow with us and offer great personal and professional development opportunities
• Benefits including a mutual bonus, leasing car opportunities, occupational pension, flexible working hours, etc.
More questions
Contact Johan Olofson, Manager, johan.olofson@scania.com
.
Application
Your application shall include a cover letter, a CV and copies of your degree diploma/certificates. Scania is using tests in the recruitment process. A background check may be done fo this position. Selection and interviews will be done during the application period. We look forward to reading your application as soon as possible, but no later than 25th of June 2023.
Welcome with your application!
Job Id 20232769
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
Lön enl ök Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Arbetsplats
Scania Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7834032