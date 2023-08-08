Global Product Safety Specialist
Do you want to be part of making everyday life easier for people around the world? Without seeing it, you meet us every day in your everyday life. We are in your soles, in your mobile and in the newspaper you read. With a common commitment to innovation, sustainability and safety, our employees work daily for a sustainable future.
We are now seeking our next Global Product Safety Specialist to Nouryon Performance Formulations, Sweden. You will be responsible for supporting the business on product safety related documents; such as Safety Data Sheets (SDS) and labels. This role ensures regulatory compliance and supports business goals by providing proactive classification and labeling advice along with critical information to both internal and external customers and other parties.
Main responsibilities
As our Global Product Safety Specialist you will ensures regulatory compliance support to safety data sheets, labels, and other pertinent hazard communication documentation. You will also support the harmonization of product safety processes globally that ensure compliance with Globally Harmonized (GHS) classification and labeling standards. Furthermore you represent business units in all aspects relevant to be compliant with chemical regulations for the portfolio within their assigned region.
You will be responsible for managing completeness and quality of physical, chemical and toxicological data and assessment for classification of active portfolio products. Monitoring and communicating regulatory developments within regulatory bodies relating to hazard communication and transportation will also be a part of your responsibilities, as well as to participate in complex projects within the PSRA area, like global launching of new product.
Other responsibilities:
Involved in the daily operational support to the business and long-term planning needs of supply chain and other business functions to determine impact to product safety support
Support in the creation and maintenance of processes and tools that support the daily and long-term needs of the product safety team, globally
Assists in managing substance and raw material portfolios in collaboration with other PSRA positions
Responsible for coordinating the product safety support given to business in respective region in terms of documents and information (e.g. Exposure Scenario's)
Act as lead or support in product safety related projects
Responsible for setting up harmonized processes within own area of responsibility
Qualifications
To be successful in this position, you have the ability to communicate with all stakeholders and the ability to build successful and maintain networks. You are confident in your own expertise and deliver results while maintaining a high quality in your work. You also possess the ability to work efficiently as well as independently and you know how to prioritize in your daily work.
We also see that you have:
B. Sc in chemistry or other relevant field and at least 10 years of relevant experience (e.g. regulatory, environmental, HSE or R&D) or M. Sc in chemistry, chemical engineering and at least 4 years of relevant experience
Excellent communication skills in English
Experience with SAP EH&S or similar environment/health/safety management software tool
Good knowledge of chemical regulations, hazard communication and product stewardship
Experience and ability in reading, interpreting and analyzing regulatory text and communicating it effectively to non-regulatory experts
Why join us?
Are you passionate about sustainability, innovation, safety, and collaboration? Do you want to grow together with a company that is forward-looking and continuously improving how they work? Our employees have ideas on how to build a sustainable future and the drive and passion to realize them. They believe that building long-term relationships and integrity are keys to success. If that describes you, we will gladly make way for your ambitions. We offer you countless career opportunities. From day one we support you with your personal growth, through challenging positions and comprehensive learning and development opportunities, in a dynamic, international, diverse, and proactive working environment.
Additional information
This is a permanent position on a full-time basis, reporting to the Manager Global Product Safety Services, and based in Gothenburg.
Please apply via our online recruitment system with an uploaded job specific resume and cover letter. We do not accept applications via e-mail, these applications will be disregarded.
For additional information about the vacancy please contact Veronica Håkansson, Manager Global Product Safety Services, +46709577709 or veronica.hakansson@nouryon.com
For information about the recruitment process or your application, please contact Valeria Berner Talent Acquisition Partner, valeria.berner@nouryon.com
For unions related questions please contact:
Akademikerklubben: Katarina Risö +46709577427
Unionen: Helene Rosenlund, +46 708 21 18 39
Ledarna: Sanna Backman, +46 709 57 71 03
If you have any general questions or need assistance, please contact: Recruiting.SE@Nouryon.com
About Nouryon
Nouryon is a global, specialty chemicals leader. Markets and consumers worldwide rely on our essential solutions to manufacture everyday products, such as personal care, cleaning goods, paints and coatings, agriculture and food, pharmaceuticals, and building products. Furthermore, the dedication of more than 7,650 employees with a shared commitment to our customers, business growth, safety, sustainability and innovation has resulted in a consistently strong financial performance. We operate in over 80 countries around the world with a portfolio of industry-leading brands. Visit our website and follow us @Nouryon and on LinkedIn.
