Global Product Manager High-End Cordless Tools
Atlas Copco Industrial technique AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Nacka Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Nacka
2023-04-28
Passionate people create exceptional things
Did you know that the solutions we develop are a key part of most industries? Electronics, medical research, renewable energy, food production, infrastructure and many more.
We 're everywhere! Working with us means working with the latest technologies and groundbreaking, sustainable innovations. With our inclusive and caring environment, you get the support and inspiration you need to grow.
Here, your ideas are embraced, and you never stop learning. Interested in being part of our team?
Join us on our journey for a better tomorrow.
We believe that there is always a better way of doing things. This can be done by taking smaller steps but it can also be done by taking major leaps, as in the case of our next generation high-end cordless tools (IxB). We are now looking for a Global Product Manager to join us on our journey to continue driving our advanced cordless tool offering.
The Role
In the role as a Global Product Manager your overall mission will be to secure an attractive and profitable offer for the high-end cordless tools. You will work in close collaboration with other product managers and together with R&D and have the responsibility of the product's complete life cycle.
You will be the voice of the customer to ensure that their needs are met and that the underlying drivers and trends of the market are transferred into the R&D, marketing, and sales processes. In close collaboration with Customers Centers and end customers you will also drive and coordinate marketing and customer related activities.
Main tasks include:
Own the vision, strategy, product roadmap, and backlog for the products as it evolves from idea to launched products.
Manage the complete product life cycle, from business ideas to phase-outs (product planning, product development, product launch, product support, and product phase-out).
Drive the global launch of next generation high-end cordless tools in the General Industry Division
Drive global product growth by recognizing regional needs, identifying opportunities, and participating in the creation of marketing materials
Provide a reliable and professional support to Customer Centers
You report to Global Marketing Manager Assembly, General Industry Marketing
City: Nacka, Stockholm. We have a hybrid workplace. The position requires traveling.
What we expect of you
We are looking for an open-minded person who can contribute to our growth and who strives for long-term development within our global organization. You have the ability to combine technical knowledge with commercial thinking. Experience in product launches and product management is considered a merit. In addition you are outgoing, driven, and a team player.
The person we are seeking for holds a Bachelor or Master Degree in engineering or similar and has a strong interest in marketing. You have a good level of English, written and spoken, whereas an additional language is highly valued.
What you can expect from us
A friendly atmosphere based on inclusion and diversity
Potential to see your ideas realized and to make an impact
Always new things to learn and opportunities to explore
Be a part of a culture known for respectful interaction, ethical behavior and integrity
To travel the world and meet customers from all over the world.
We are looking forward to receive your resume.
Diverse by nature and inclusive by choice
Bright ideas come from all of us. The more unique perspectives we embrace, the more innovative we are. Together we build a culture where difference is valued and we share a deep sense of purpose and belonging. Så ansöker du
