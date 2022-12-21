Global Product Manager High Temperature Process Gas Heaters
Are you an entrepreneurial, business minded professional with passion for driving success? If you are thrilled by the challenge of managing the entire product life cycle of one of our most important products, in a truly global setup, you might be the one we're looking for. Together with us, you have a truly unique opportunity of directing the next phase of our journey and transforming this exciting area!
Kanthal is part of Alleima, and a world-leading brand for products and services in the areas of industrial heating technology and resistance material. We develop innovative solutions in creative partnerships with our customers, and with a strong commitment to reduce the environmental impact. With skilled people and pioneering technology, we support some of the world's most exciting and biggest projects.
Your mission
In this position, you will be an integral part of the Kanthal Heating Systems organization and will support the business unit teams on research, new product development, product life cycle management, product launches, and sales opportunities. It is an exciting and strategic new opportunity to develop and launch new products while working as a focused innovation team member. This will require an entrepreneurial mindset, and a drive to accomplish tasks quickly while working through ample "grey area".
Close cross-functional collaboration within the overall Heating Systems group and Research and Development is required. You will be involved in the development of the product road map, marketing strategy, competitive pricing, positioning, and messaging of all products. You will be expected to learn the new product development (NPD) process, move fast and participate in projects from inception to launch and use data analytics to develop sound recommendations.
This position will report directly to the Global Product & Technology Manager, Business Unit Heating Systems. You may require travelling globally.
Key Performance Areas
New Product Development: Identify new product development opportunities and prepare business cases supporting such opportunities. Work in collaboration with both local and global product development professionals in order to realize product development plans.
Marketing: Collaborate closely with Marketing Communications and Brand Management in the development of technical marketing materials including product catalogs, published pricing, instruction sheets, product presentations, advertisements, press releases, etc.
Business Analysis: Market trends analysis regarding competitive activity & threats, business climate and potential company opportunities.
Your profile
We are looking for someone with a master's or bachelor's degree in Product Management/Marketing or Engineering combined with relevant 4-7 years in technical commercial product management role. You should have a strong technical background as well as good insight and understanding of Alleima Business. Experience in Industrial heat processing or electrical engineering is preferred. Customer and business-related network are advantageous. This role requires strong communication skills in English, both written and verbal.
Your personality truly makes the difference! You are Focused, Innovative and have a self-motivated mindset with the drive to perform and achieve results. Your working style is based on creating trust through communication and strong interpersonal skills with the ability to influence & interact effectively with all levels of organization. You have excellent Project Management and Analytical skills with a strong attention to details. You should have the ability to work through cross-functional teams without formal reporting line.
At Kanthal, we believe that diversity of experience, perspective, and background leads to a better environment for our employees, our business, and our customers. We are looking forward to meeting you!
Application
Send your application no later than 2nd of January 2023. Send your application to emma.dahl@kanthal.com
. If you wish to attach a cover letter to your application, please make sure to attach the file when uploading your resume.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Krister Wickman, Hiring Manager: +46 70 280 5044
