Global Product Manager, Connectivity
HemoCue AB / Chefsjobb / Ängelholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Ängelholm
2023-11-27
, Åstorp
, Bjuv
, Bräcke
, Båstad
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos HemoCue AB i Ängelholm
, Lund
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The conviction that "it must be possible" has been the driving force behind HemoCue for over 40 years, because when it comes to caring for people, we refuse to compromise. We take pride in being a global leader in near-patient, or point-of-care, testing where the patient meets the healthcare system for the first time and where accurate, reliable, and fast decisions need to be made. Our culture of positivity, engagement, and a dedication to getting it right will allow you to achieve something remarkable. Join a team, where making the impossible possible has become the standard!
HemoCue is proud to work alongside a community of six fellow Diagnostics Companies at Danaher. Together, we're working at the pace of change to improve patient lives with diagnostic tools that address the world's biggest health challenges.
The Global Product Manager, Connectivity is responsible for defining the scope and business models for HemoCue ' s future connectivity solutions and to work with R&D to develop and the commercial organization to launch them in the market.
The Global Product Manager will report to the Director Global Product Management and join a Global Marketing Team consisting of Global Product Management, Marcom & Digital and Market and Competitor Intelligence. This position is in Ängelholm, Sweden, and can be held on-site or in a hybrid setup. At HemoCue, our ambition is to do things easier, to do things better, and to do them right.
If you thrive in a multi-disciplinary and truly global role and want to help building a world-class Marketing organization-read on.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
Develop a customer value approach in the marketing of product(s) and solutions.
Define the solution attributes based on intimate customer understanding.
Be the subject matter expert for the Product Line from Global Marketing for other HemoCue departments as well as for distributors and third-party organizations.
Take part in the annual planning process such as Strategic Plans, budgets, and forecasts and in regular Financial and Operational Reviews such as Revenue Reviews and Project meetings to follow up on progress.
The essential requirements of the job include:
Master's degree in business, a technical degree within physical/biological sciences or engineering, or a healthcare education combined with commercial experience.
Minimum 3-5 years' experience in a Product Management role
Experience with product marketing for digital and connectivity solutions
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Ability to communicate with and gain confidence of healthcare digital experts.
Defining business models and go to market strategies for digital solutions.
As a person you are business and results oriented, creative with strong analytical skills. You find it easy to communicate with other people and enjoy working in a company that is driven by continuous improvement, both in terms of equipment and processes.
Hybrid
At HemoCue we believe in designing a better, more sustainable workforce. We recognize the benefits of flexible, hybrid working arrangements for eligible roles and are committed to providing enriching careers, no matter the work arrangement. This position is eligible for a hybrid work arrangement in which you can work part-time at the Company location identified above and part-time remotely from your home. Additional information about this hybrid work arrangement will be provided by your interview team. Explore the flexibility and challenge that working for HemoCue can provide.
Application
We continuously assess candidates and invite them for interviews, so please don't hesitate to write and send in the application.
We encourage you to apply before end of business on 31st December 2023. If you have questions, feel free to contact Director Global Product Management, Francois Dupont at tel. +45 20 37 14 86.
Union contacts: Björn Bylander, Unionen, +46 431 48 12 87 or Emma Kriblad, Akademikerföreningen, +46 431 48 14 21.
We thank you for your interest and look forward to seeing your application.
Danaher
When you join us, you'll also be joining Danaher's global organization, where 80,000 people wake up every day determined to help our customers win. As an associate, you'll try new things, work hard, and advance your skills with guidance from dedicated leaders, all with the support of powerful Danaher Business System tools and the stability of a tested organization.
At Danaher, we value diversity and the existence of similarities and differences, both visible and not, found in our workforce, workplace and throughout the markets we serve. Our associates, customers and shareholders contribute unique and different perspectives as a result of these diverse attributes.
If you've ever wondered what's within you, there's no better time to find out. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hemocue AB
(org.nr 556342-9272)
Kuvettgatan 1 (visa karta
)
262 23 ÄNGELHOLM Arbetsplats
HemoCue AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där HemoCue AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8290960