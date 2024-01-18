Global Product Manager, Asphalt Rollers
Dynapac Compaction Equipment AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Karlskrona
2024-01-18
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Dynapac Compaction Equipment AB i Karlskrona
Dynapac is looking for a Global Product Manager for the Asphalt Roller program. As Dynapac is represented on all major markets, your machines will be a part of building a sustainable infrastructure for the future in all parts of the world. The Global Product Manager for Asphalt Rollers carries the overall responsibility for the Asphalt roller program in terms of product offering, profitability follow-up, market share and optimized production location. This includes to safeguard increased market shares and gross profit level.
The responsibilities also include being the driving force in collecting and analyzing information on market developments in order to always stay ahead of the trends. It is important to maintain a global overview with focus on the major markets.
The key responsibilities include, but are not limited to, the following:
Develop, implement and maintain the Product Portfolio strategy for Asphalt Rollers, in close cooperation with the Customer Centers and cross functional team from Business Unit Compaction.
Stay connected with the market - insights, foresights - and translate the needs to a Roadmap
From the roadmap, develop business cases, specifications, and work with internal cross functional team and/ or external suppliers to get the necessary project approvals
Collaborate with internal cross-functional teams and external stakeholders to ensure the project delivery expectations are set & met
Work with Communications team for product launches, campaigns, and other promotional activities
Create content for marketing activities based on value propositions relevant for the target market / customer segment
Support our field organization, through daily support and continued training, assuring further profitable growth of the company.
Run various market & product initiatives in close cooperation with Dynapac Customer Centers & Business units
This position will require international travel.
Experience and educational requirements
Technical and/or commercial degree with some years of experience since exam
Good commercial understanding and interest in the product management process is required
Previous experience of road equipment
Knowledge of Dynapac 's product range is meriting
International work experience in sales, marketing, product mgmt. or similar is meriting
Good knowledge in MS office tools
Fluent in English, other languages are meriting
Personality
You are communicative and solution oriented with good presentation skills. You have a strong drive to make things happen, and you are a strong team player. Genuinely interested in all aspects of the road construction business as the job involves everything from job site visits and discussions with operators to business meetings with company management teams.
Location: Karlskrona, Sweden. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dynapac Compaction Equipment AB
(org.nr 556068-6577)
Industrivägen 2 (visa karta
)
371 23 KARLSKRONA Jobbnummer
8402877