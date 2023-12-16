Global Product Manager - PX Separators - Service
2023-12-16
Alfa Laval BU Marine Separation & Heat Transfer, Service, is looking for a
Global Product Manager - PX Range Separators, Service
We create better everyday conditions for people. We do this by contributing to a more sustainable future through engineering innovation. We love what we do and we're good at it. But now we want to be even better! We're looking for a passionate Global Product Manager to our WWF Service, Product Sales Department.
BU Water, Wind and Fuel Solutions (WWF) - Service is responsible for all after sales business in Marine and Diesel applications, within Alfa Laval. It covers spare parts, retrofitting, upgrading, replacement, and onboard/onsite services.
Alfa Laval holds a strong market position in this highly competitive and international market. We will take the next step to further strengthen our position, with a Global Product Manager - PX Range Separators, to continue to create outstanding customer experience.
About the job
You will be responsible for providing technical product support to customers, sales companies (field service & service centers) and central teams for PX Range Separators (FLEX Systems, Flex Modules, S & P Separators, FOPX, LOPX, MOPX, MMPX, MAPX Separators) in WWF Service.
Tasks:
Answer tickets and technical product questions sent by service development managers.
Act as consultant to service development managers in EPD and NPD projects.
Join EPD & NPD projects.
Document solutions provided to automation & mechanical issues. -Prepare and publish service bulletins.
Build & maintain service bulletin archive.
Build, maintain and secure all product related documents (part catalogues, manuals, etc....) are available and up to date.
Be the main support to the training team with the product competence.
What you know
University degree in, mechanical, electrical, marine engineering or similar
Expert level of knowledge on separation systems
At least 10-15 years' experience within related technical field
Good knowledge on system automations
Excellent English verbal and written communication skills
Who are you?
You are technical oriented, service minded with a positive approach, and you strive for customer satisfaction. You are highly motivated to share your expertise with your colleagues and customers. You are a solution focused person with the ability to understand the core of complex problems, being able to find solutions to solve complex problems, being persistent in finding solutions and seeing the opportunities in complexities.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value for our customers. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success.
For more information, please contact
Yavuz Demireren, Global Sales and Technology Manager, +46 768 351 369
Regina García Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner, regina.garciamoguel@alfalaval.com
Union information
Francisco Garcia, Akademikerföreningen +46 733 995 684
Anders Jansson, Unionen, +46730780482
We review applications continually so please send in your application as soon as possible not later than 15th of January 2024. We don't accept applications sent directly via email.
We care about diversity, inclusion and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
