Global Product Manager - Handheld Manufacturing Workstations
Atlas Copco Industrial Technique Aktiebolag / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Nacka Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Nacka
2026-07-17
, Kristinehamn
, Karlskoga
, Storfors
, Lekeberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Atlas Copco Industrial Technique Aktiebolag i Nacka
Your role
Our solutions support manufacturers worldwide in improving how people, processes and technology come together in production. By combining industrial expertise with digital innovation and close customer collaboration, we help create smarter, safer and more efficient manufacturing environments.
As Global Product Manager, you will play a key role in shaping and advancing our projection guidance and localization solutions, supporting operators in complex manufacturing environments. With a strong focus on customer value and business impact, you will help define direction, priorities and positioning for the offering—ensuring it continues to address evolving market needs. Rather than focusing on a specific product, you will work with a broader solution perspective, contributing to a coherent and competitive portfolio. You will act as a central link between customers, sales and R&D, helping to translate insights into direction and ensuring successful execution in the market.
In close collaboration with global teams, you will:
Translate customer needs and market insights into clear priorities and initiatives
Contribute to roadmap definition and long-term direction
Drive alignment across functions to support development and market success
Support sales organizations with positioning, value propositions and key customer dialogues
Contribute to strengthening our overall offering and market presence
To succeed, you will need
A relevant academic background in Engineering, Software, or a related field
Experience in product management, marketing, sales or similar roles in an international environment
Strong stakeholder management skills and the ability to collaborate across functions and cultures
Good understanding of industrial environments and digitalization trends (e.g. Smart Factory)
A business-oriented mindset and ability to connect customer needs to value creation
Fluency in English
Willingness to travel globally
You are a proactive and structured professional who combines a strategic mindset with a collaborative approach. You are comfortable navigating complexity, building alignment and driving initiatives forward in a global organization.
In return, we offer
A global role where you influence both direction and market success
The opportunity to shape solutions that make a real difference in modern production environments
A collaborative and international work environment
Continuous learning and development opportunities
A flexible way of working
Job location
This role offers a hybrid working arrangement, allowing you to split your time between working remotely and being on-site at our office in Nacka, Stockholm.
Uniting curious minds
Behind every innovative solution, there are people working together to transform the future. With careers sparked by initiative and lifelong learning, we unite curious minds, and you could be one of them. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Atlas Copco Industrial Technique Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556044-9893)
Sickla Industriväg 19 (visa karta
)
131 54 NACKA Arbetsplats
Atlas Copco Industrial Technique AB Jobbnummer
10004825