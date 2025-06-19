Global Product Manager - Gothenburg
2025-06-19
We are seeking a Global Product Manager on behalf of our client. The Global Product Manager (GPM) will oversee specific products within the conventional wound care portfolio. Approximately 40% of the role will involve essential product lifecycle management as well as providing product-related support and information to regional markets.
In addition, the Global Product Manager will assist the Global Marketing Manager for the VLU solution in refining the VLU strategy and roadmap. This includes updating internal communication tools and developing a communication plan to support adoption and change across various stakeholder groups within the organization. This portion of the role-approximately 50%-will focus on coordination, organizing communication efforts, and contributing marketing insights. The assignment may also include preparing for business gate approvals and defining user need specifications for a potential new product launch within the VLU strategy.
Finally, the role will involve coordinating the creation of an evidence plan for combination use across all relevant chronic product categories that support the VLU solution. The goal is to strengthen product claims and enable more effective solution-based selling. This will be a project coordination task, accounting for roughly 10% of the overall assignment.
Main Responsibilities
Track and report on key performance indicators (KPIs) for assigned products, focusing on sales, gross profit, and pricing.
Maintain ownership of the CMM file (Clinical and Marketing Messages) for designated products, ensuring it is regularly updated.
Conduct assortment reviews and manage the product assortment effectively.
Monitor commercial performance metrics for the brand and product portfolio, and initiate necessary actions based on insights.
Key Decisions
Oversee portfolio management activities such as approving product launches, making discontinuation decisions, managing product labeling, and updating product information.
Qualifications and Experience:
A Bachelor's degree in marketing, science, business, or a similar discipline is generally required.
At least 5 years of solid experience in marketing and/or sales, preferably within the medical device, life sciences, or IVD sectors.
Previous experience in an international or global role is essential.
Background in working within a local market is considered a plus.
Ideally has lived or worked in a multicultural environment.
Familiarity with product development as well as operational and regulatory processes relevant to a Global Product Manager role.
Proficiency in English is required.
Strong Foundational Marketing Skills:
Understanding of customer needs and market dynamics
Expertise in strategic planning and driving innovation
Proficiency in brand development and solution-oriented marketing
Communications
Commercial Excellence
Business and Financial Acumen
Leadership Qualities and Interpersonal Skills:
Results-focused and driven to achieve goals with a proven ability to deliver.
Strong at prioritizing tasks and planning effectively; uses time and resources efficiently.
Comfortable navigating ambiguity, adapting to change, and working under uncertainty.
Maintains composure under pressure and manages stress well.
Skilled at delivering clear and impactful presentations.
Experienced in managing relationships with key stakeholders.
Demonstrates informal leadership by thriving in cross-functional teams, motivating and empowering colleagues.
Customer-oriented with a natural ability to build and maintain strong internal and external relationships.
Additional Details
This is a full-time, fixed-term position running through the end of December 2025. The role is primarily based in Gothenburg, with flexibility to work remotely for part of the assignment. Employees located outside the headquarters are expected to travel to Gothenburg as needed for scheduled office weeks and in-person team meetings.
Start Date & Application:
Start Date: 01 July 2025
End Date: 30 December 2025
Application Deadline: 24 June 2025
Remote Work: 25%
Location: Gothenburg
Contact Person: 0790 062 711
Selections and interviews are ongoing!
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company - quickly and efficiently. Our main focus areas are Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility needed to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player, we have already gained the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With offices in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us a natural partner for companies looking to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517) Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Kontakt
Isabel Tataje isabel@swaysourcing.com Jobbnummer
9396572