Global Product Manager - Abb Leap & Agi
ABB AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Västerås Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Västerås
2025-04-03
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
The Global Product Manager for ABB's Ability Services LEAP & Air Gap Inspector is a key role within the Center of Expertise for Large Motors and Generators. ABB LEAP offers advanced diagnostics for MV motor & generator stator winding insulation systems, while ABB Air Gap Inspector provides advanced inspection services for large synchronous motors and generators. This role collaborates with ABB teams globally, including front-end units, R&D, and other functions, in a growing market segment. As part of this dynamic and innovative environment, you will have the opportunity to drive impactful solutions, shaping ABB's offerings and leading the way in the large motor and generator sector.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead market intelligence analysis to define product positioning and identify gaps, exploring new market opportunities.
Oversee the product lifecycle, ensuring performance tracking, enhancements, cost reductions, and making decisions on obsolescence.
Collaborate with Sales, Operations, and R&D to ensure efficient order fulfillment and align product costs with market competitiveness.
Contribute to new product development, leading customer need and value analysis while managing portfolio planning and product launches.
Drive product communication strategy, ensuring clear value propositions across all channels and markets.
Manage profitability, margin, and business planning, aligning sales demand with supply while improving product management processes and tools.
Qualifications for the role
A Bachelor's degree in Engineering or a similar qualification, with a strong understanding of large motors/generators, insulation systems, and related services.
Previous experience in Product Management or Marketing & Sales is highly valued.
Proficiency in English, both written and spoken, is essential.
A proactive, entrepreneurial mindset with a focus on decisive actions and delivering results.
A collaborative team player with excellent communication skills and the ability to build strong relationships.
Comfortable working in a multicultural environment, with confidence, diplomacy, and an energetic approach.
More about us
ABB Motion Service Division serves customers worldwide by maximizing uptime, extending product life cycle and enhancing the performance and energy efficiency of their electrical motion solutions. The Division is leading the way in digitalization by securely connecting motors and drives, increasing operational uptime and improving efficiency. The services offered make the difference for our customers and partners every day by helping keep their operations running profitably, safely and reliably.
Recruiting Manager Josef Evindar +4672 720 60 01 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +46 703 96 00 02; Ledarna: Mats Wahlund, +46 767 69 80 80; Unionen: Katja Saari, +46 730 77 05 02. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundstedt, +46 722 05 65 54.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in PDF are appreciated). Welcome to apply the latest by April 22.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://careers.abb/global/en
Elmotorgatan 2 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Elmotorgatan 2 Jobbnummer
9262627