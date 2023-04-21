Global Product Line Manager - Service Solutions
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Byggjobb / Örebro Visa alla byggjobb i Örebro
2023-04-21
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Örebro
, Kumla
, Askersund
, Nacka
, Fagersta
eller i hela Sverige
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Global Product Line Manager - Service Solutions, Parts and Services Division (PSD)
The aftermarket business is growing and to be prepared for the coming transformation we are now looking for a new manager to lead the team of Service Solutions Product Managers and Product Specialists to continue the growth journey.
We are looking for a strategic candidate that leads proactively with customer focus. The ideal candidate is challenging the status quo with a can-do mindset. The Global Product Line Manager will take a holistic view of the Service Solutions product lines within the Parts and Services Divisions.
Join our team!
Your mission
With the product portfolio vision in mind: to transform from a parts and services supplier and become a provider of outstanding customer experience, proactively knowing more together with the customer. You will take the ownership of the Service Solutions as part of the Parts and Services Divisions (PSD) product portfolio. The mission is to set a strategic direction and vision for the Service Solutions to grow, improve and manage the Service Solutions in a sustainable profitable way that creates a positive customer experience and improves the customer satisfaction. You will manage the team of Global Product Managers, and/or Product Specialists that are accountable for products and solutions related to the Service Solutions category.
Job description
You and the team will be responsible for developing and executing the Service Solutions strategy and vision in line with the portfolio vision and strategy.
Develop and release a clear ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) and circularity service offering. Manage and optimize the Service Solutions offerings from a customer perspective in terms of new business models (ESG, SMART, buyback), service cost, running cost, TCO; including cross functional inputs such as, workshops, finance, pricing etc. Explore and be part of developing a complete Epiroc offering strategy such as the service part of automation solutions, service offerings when selling a new machine and servitization with all Epiroc divisions. Lead and push change management influencing all functions in PSD to transform towards delivering service solutions.
Your profile
The ideal candidate are strategic and leads proactive with customer focus. The candidate, challenging the status quo with a can-do attitude. The candidate must be able to work in a collaborative capacity with all divisions and support organizations to develop and implement solutions that achieve the objective of growing our business.
The candidate will have a MSc degree in business or engineering or have acquired similar competence through experience with at least 5 years of relevant experience in Product Marketing and or Customer Centre experience with good product knowledge.
Manager experience and project management certification is a benefit. Good knowledge of English along with excellent verbal and written communication skills is a requirement.
Location and travel
Örebro, Sweden
Could be flexible depending on the candidate. Occasional travel is required.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that make us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
* Global career opportunities
* Epiroc University, for your own competence development
* Community involvement
Application
In this recruitment process we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application in our recruitment system as soon as possible, but no later than 2023-05-14.
For questions about the position please contact recruiting manager or recruiter:
Christian Précenth, christian.precenth@epiroc.com
or
Maria Roseen, Recruiter, +46 (0) 19-670 75 67. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "67746-41531742". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Maria Roseen +46196707567 Jobbnummer
7688759