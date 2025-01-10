Global Product Engineer, Engine Assembly
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2025-01-10
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
As a Global Product Engineer, you will closely collaborate in the Product Development Process with Research & Development and Production Units globally within the TRATON group. Our goal is to ensure deviation-free product introductions, achieving the highest possible quality and assemblability. Additionally, improving our personal professional skills and company processes is an important part of the role.
Job Responsibilities
Collaborate in the Product Development Process with Research & Development and Production Units globally within the TRATON group, who are also our customers.
Perform and take responsibility for project activities with regards to, Safety (Scania Ergonomic Standard), Quality, Delivery and Cost.
Contribute to the enhancement and usage of digital tools, e.g., AI, PowerApps, and simulation systems such as Catia, Delmia, Industrial Path Solutions, and IC.IDO, used for digital test assemblies.
Develop your personal professional skills and our working processes to improve our performance within the team and organization.
Who You Are
You have a keen interest in product, process, and personal development. You take responsibility for your actions and are highly driven. You organize and prioritize tasks effectively, and manage multiple projects simultaneously and deliver high-quality results on time. Your positive, structured approach and focus help you consistently achieve your goals and contribute to the team's success. Additionally, you possess strong computer skills and are fluent in both Swedish and English.
This Is Us
Our team consists of 13 motivated members and is part of the Global Industrial Engineering organization, responsible for global product introductions within Engine Assembly. We are committed to our vision, "We drive the shift and are the reference in our industry when it comes to People, Planet, and Cost." Some of our strategic activities include being an attractive employer and increasing the use of digital tools to support this vision. We aim to enhance the usage and understanding of digital tools throughout the Product Development Process.
Our core values include being professional while not forgetting to have fun, helping each other, being humble, and contributing to a positive team atmosphere. We highly value diversity and inclusion, and we believe that wellbeing is crucial. When you feel well, you perform at your best, both professionally and personally.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-01-24. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: Lehto-Piironen Janne, Group Manager, janne.lehto-piironen@scania.com
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9097241