Global Procurement Manager
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-01-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
Be part of the transformation
Volvo Cars are on a very exciting change journey from a premium car maker into a global mobility provider, with our purpose of offering freedom to move in a personal, sustainable, and safe way at the heart of everything we do as a company. The big changes we see in the world like digitalization, sustainable & flexible mobility, personalization of every aspect of life, and self-driving technology provides opportunities to grow our businesses and create consumer experiences we have never imagined before.
Therefore, we not only value your previous experience and competencies but also your personality and your passion to develop and embrace unknown future challenges.
What do we offer?
Volvo Cars' bold plans of going electric and online also mean that we need to transform across several interconnected areas. If you are interested in Procurement deliveries and truly cross-functional transformation work centered around our future commercial and industrial setup, this is a great opportunity for you!
As Global Procurement Manager you will become the key person to lead the global team and support new business models and implementation of new business concepts related to the numerous opportunities ahead.
We value personal qualities, diversity, and team spirit and are now looking for experienced leaders to navigate our Global Category teams of super-talented buyers within the exciting areas of Marketing & Sales, Digital & Online Commercial, and Human Capital & Corporate Services.
What you 'll do?
You will be globally responsible for maximizing business value through your global category team of highly motivated and competent members that you develop and support. Your main task is to secure procurement strategies and deliveries aligned with company ambitions with a focus on cost, resilience, and sustainability.
This position will be part of our Digital & Corporate Services management team, report directly to the Head of Global Services, and together with your colleagues drive the procurement transformation in our section.
Your key responsibilities:
• Globally accountable for procurement key deliveries and maximize business value through the global Category team
• Coach, develop, and motivate the team members to cooperate closely and deliver according to set priorities
• Create and follow up individual development plans in close cooperation with each team member, securing continuous development, aligned priorities, and preparation for the next career step
• Being the first point of escalation for the global category team members
• Ensuring that the team is up to date regarding methods, tools, processes, and systems and understands their entire business
Ultimately, it's all about cooperating with people inside and outside the company to create a superior experience for the people who buy and drive a Volvo as well as our internal organization.
Do you fit the profile?
You lead your category team with confidence and build strong collaborative relations by easily gaining the trust of others. You have a genuine interest in leading and developing people. Complex and uncertain environments are something you thrive in, and even when the way forward is not clear and under tough circumstances, you skillfully balance the interests of many and address difficult issues with a focus on maximizing procurement deliveries.
You have experience leading procurement teams and doing business in an international environment with global suppliers where strong business acumen is a prerequisite. You have knowledge and experience in one or several of the following areas: Marketing, Online commercial/Human Capital as well as driving transformational activities. You are used to anticipating and balancing the needs of multiple stakeholders and possess the ability to plan and prioritize work to meet commitments aligned with organizational goals.
You have a university degree or equivalent and experience in procurement and automotive is an advantage but not mandatory. You have previous strong track-proven leadership experience. There will be some need for global business travel and English is the primary language for written and spoken communication. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "63800-41261911". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Maria Westermark 46731518227 Jobbnummer
7328006