Global Process Owner- Inventory & Material Accounting
2024-02-26
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
We are currently seeking for an experienced and driven Global Process Owner for inventory & material controlling to join us at central Production & Logistics (P&L). The team is a part of Industrial Control (VF), located in Södertälje.
The material accounting and control team (VFM) consists of nine employees and together we support a majority of the European production units with material and inventory controlling & accounting. We're also responsible for the consolidation of the European and Global material cost (+50 Billion SEK) and stock (+15 BSEK) with analysis of outcome as well as forecasting. Our goal is to be an agile and efficient finance organization which meets the needs of the business through harmonization and digitalization.
What is your responsibility
As a Global Process Owner you will support the team in setting standards and principles for Scania's material accounting and controlling
A successful GPO has good analytical skills combined with a strong drive and a patience. And it is also important to work in a structured way and to be a good communicator in both speech and writing, Swedish as in English.
Our current challenges consist of closing audit deviations and securing internal controls within the area of Material and Inventory accounting to prevent future deviations. The team is also involved in the implementation of SAP, which is expected to increase its demands. Therefore knowledge from SAP is an a requirement and you should also feel comfortable in being the expert and take the responsibility to training the team whit in new systems and processes. With that said a key factor to succeed in this role is that you should have a great interest in systems. You will report to Head of Material and Inventory.
What are we looking for
We are looking for a new colleague with a passion for optimizing processes and working with continuous improvements. With us, you get an exciting chance to work cross-functionally as this role requires a collaboration with several functions and units within Scania
An experienced professional with a strong educational background within economy, 7-10 years of experience from controlling.
Experience in material accounting and inventory, also in HFM reporting and SAP is highly valued.
A collaborative personality is a success factor
We want you to have a relevant education and experience of improvement work.
Your profile
We are looking for a candidate that has a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration & Economics or equivalent work experience. We see that you have worked within the area of accounting, experience within material and stock accounting is a must. You need good communication skills as well as being fluent in Swedish and English.
We offer
The best of both worlds - the security of a company with a long history of success meanwhile we are in the middle of an exciting transformation with the vision that the finance function will be at the forefront of technology, working methods and expertise. We offer an inclusive work environment where work-life balance is valued.
Please contact Sten Åkerblom, Global Process Owner, +46 70 081 00 76, Kristina Rohyo Bagir, Head of Material and Inventory +46 70 081 36 73
