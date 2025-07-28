Global Process Owner for Operations
2025-07-28
NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people.
NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023.
We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Lead and Optimize Key Operational Processes
Are you ready to be part of the green transition with a global company on a growth journey? Join us as the Global Process Owner for Operations and enhance end-to-end operational efficiency. Can you envision yourself overseeing the standardization and optimization of key processes across supply chain, production, and logistics?
Role Overview
As the Global Process Owner for Operations, you will oversee the end-to-end (E2E) design and promote standardization and optimization of key operational processes, ensuring they deliver measurable value across supply chain, production, logistics, and more. Your role is crucial in ensuring improvements and operational efficiency, enabling scalability and resilience in NKT's value chain, aligning with NKT's overall business strategy.
* Manage process standardization and optimization initiatives, identifying continuous improvement opportunities across operations
* Establish and enforce governance structures for consistent and effective process implementation
* Facilitate workshops and cross-functional discussions to harmonize operational workflows across business units
* Engage with key stakeholders to understand and align operational needs
* Facilitate digital transformation within operations, ensuring effective adoption of tools like S4 Hana and other relevant technologies
* Partner with Master Data team to maintain high-quality operational master data
Who We Are Looking For
We seek an experienced professional with a background in operations, including procurement, production, supply chain, and logistics processes. You should have proficient change management skills and experience managing cross-functional projects across multiple locations. Solid communication and analytical skills are essential, along with familiarity with Lean/Six Sigma methodologies.
* Background in operations (e.g., procurement, production, supply chain, logistics)
* Experience in governance framework establishment and ensuring regulatory compliance
* Managing cross-functional operational projects
* ERP system experience, such as S4 Hana / SAP ECC
* Change management skills
* Solid analytical skills with a focus on data-driven decision-making
* Ability to travel as needed (25%)
Join Our Team
NKT is focused on establishing a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
At NKT, you will have career development opportunities, be part of a collaborative team, and elevate your skills in an international setting. Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here !
We will review applications continuously. Be aware that personality and cognitive tests might be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions about the role, you are very welcome to contact Hiring Manager Maria Vestergaard Jensen, maria.jensen@nkt.com
. For inquiries about the recruitment process, please reach out to Global Talent Attraction Specialist Kevin Strack, kevin.strack@nkt.com
.
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow!
About NKT
About NKT

At NKT, we are all Connectors. We connect to develop leading technologies that enable the world's transition to renewable energy - and we stay connected to grow as people and professionals. As a company, NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology and is instrumental as the world moves towards green energy. NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people. NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023. We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
