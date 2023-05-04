Global process engineer
2023-05-04
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.The final assemblies are facing an exciting time with a series of challenges and the global process technology group now needs reinforcement to succeed in the work of ensuring future product introductions in Europe and South America.
About the position as a global process engineer, you are a technical spider in a large web that spins across R&D, purchasing, external suppliers, aftermarket, and production units. You have an important role in the development of both the product and the process where the end user is always the focus.
Your task
Your main task will be to shape the product and the process so that it is as easy to assemble as possible. This means close cross-functional work together with many functions such as R&D, external suppliers, and of course the chassis workshops in Europe and South America. You work with requirements for new assembly tools and equipment as well as the development of the global assembly sequence. In every step, we work to achieve our ergonomics, quality, and productivity goals.
The work takes place in project form where we dynamically discuss possibilities and solutions with designers, technicians, and installers. The group consists of approx. 16 technicians in different roles and the work have a strong international character with the continuous rotation of employees from the global final assembly factories.
We have a very exciting time ahead of us with ongoing projects and upcoming major introductions in electrification. The task is becoming increasingly challenging as the future demands faster introductions and more complex products. At the same time, the demands for efficient assembly with better ergonomics and quality are also increasing.
About you
We are now looking for someone who has a few years of experience and an interest in technology and wants to work with process and product development in a global environment. We would like you to have a university or civil engineering education, meritorious if you have previous experience in production technology or have a Scania Technician education. The position requires good knowledge of English. Collaboration and communication skills are important keys to success in this position.
Our offer
We offer challenging work with great freedom and good development opportunities in an international environment. Scania's core values define our culture. The customer first, respect for the individual, and quality. In day-to-day work, this means an inspiring workplace where customers, employees, and products have their place, and we believe that it is important to have fun at work.
More information
Does this sound interesting and do you want to know more about the position?
Please contact Martin Rask Semmerfors, Group Manager, 08-553 515 30.
Application
Your application must include a cover letter, CV, and transcripts. Scania uses tests as a part of the recruitment process. Selections and interviews will be held continuously during the application period. A background check may be conducted for this position. Apply via scania.com/career as soon as possible, but no later than the 21st of May 2023.
JobID: 20232107
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP.
